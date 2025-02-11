NINE INCH NAILS Photography Exhibition By JONATHAN RACH To Make U.S. Debut

Behind The Gallery has announced that award-winning documentary photographer and close friend of NINE INCH NAILS, Jonathan Rach, will debut his iconic "Self Destruct Tour" photography in the U.S. for the first time. The exhibition will take place at Morrison Hotel Gallery (116 Prince St., New York City) from February 20-23, 2025.

Following successful exhibitions in Australia (March 2024),the U.K. (October 2024) and Japan (November 2024),this collection captures the raw intensity of NINE INCH NAILS' legendary 1994-96 global tour, marking the 30th anniversary of "The Downward Spiral".

In 1994, NIN had gone from underground disruptors to generational icons, delivering ferocious live shows that felt both chaotic and cathartic. Photographer Jonathan Rach was there, capturing this unfiltered energy. Now, 30 years later, his collection arrives in New York for a special three-day exhibition at Morrison Hotel Gallery.

NINE INCH NAILS say: "Our friend Jonathan Rach's photography exhibition is celebrating his iconic photos taken during NIN's 1994-1995 'Self Destruct' tour."

Embedded in the "Self Destruct Tour", Rach's images preserve the visceral energy of a band at its most explosive era. His images are not just snapshots — they are artifacts of a band at its most volatile, most groundbreaking, and most unforgettable.

"To be able to show this collection after so many years and see how fans connect with it has been such a rewarding and unexpected gift," says Rach. "I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and discussing these captured moments in music history as part of the celebration."

The exhibition features over 20 powerful images on display, from intimate behind-the-scenes moments to career-defining performances. The collection features renowned artists David Bowie, Lou Reed, and highlights from NIN's historic six-night Hollywood Palladium run in 2018 that will also be available to purchase. Jonathan will host an artist talk, sharing deeper insights and behind-the-scenes stories on the collection.

"Bringing this collection to New York is incredibly exciting," says Behind The Gallery's creative director Stephen Dallimore. "The response from Australia, U.K. and Japan was phenomenal, and now the East Coast NIN community gets to experience it. It'll be a special event for fans and collectors. This is not to be missed."

"Morrison Hotel Gallery has always been about celebrating the intersection of music and photography," says MHG CEO Adam Block. "Jonathan Rach's work captures the raw intensity and artistry that define NIN, and we're thrilled to bring this immersive experience to our flagship New York City location. Over three days, we'll celebrate these powerful images through photography, music and storytelling."

Jonathan first started collaborating with NINE INCH NAILS on stage designs then followed up as a filmmaker writing and directing a documentary about the band titled "Closure".

Jonathan's documentary went on to sell triple platinum in video sales resulting in a critically acclaimed feature embraced globally.

Since his awe-inspiring debut, Jonathan has worked on projects with such clients including David Bowie, JANE'S ADDICTION, A PERFECT CIRCLE, Lou Reed, Les Claypool, TOOL, Janet Jackson, Lollapalooza, Warped Tour, AUDIOSLAVE, Neil Young and Axl Rose.

"Jonathan Rach: Nine Inch Nails, The Downward Spiral Exhibition" will be presented by Behind The Gallery, an innovative pop-up gallery experience that is revolutionizing the way art exhibitions are experienced. With a focus on fine art music photography and popular culture, the gallery curate's unique experiences that introduce audiences to new and exciting photographers and artists.