NINE INCH NOIZE: NINE INCH NAILS' Collaboration With BOYS NOIZE To Release Debut Album

NINE INCH NOIZE, the collaboration between recent "Peel It Back" tourmates NINE INCH NAILS and Boys Noize, the Berlin-based electronic music record producer, songwriter and DJ whose real name is Alexander Ridha, will release its debut album, "Nine Inch Nails - Nine Inch Noize", this Friday, April 17 via Interscope Records.

About NINE INCH NAILS' work with Boys Noize and this album, NIN leader Trent Reznor said: "The creative fulfillment of working on the 'Challengers' and 'Tron' scores with Boys Noize led me to think that including him in the 'Peel It Back' tour could be an interesting way to express NIN in more purely electronic terms live — a concept I've wanted to explore for some time. The result was so much fun for us we felt it was worth expanding and formalizing in some way.

"On a whim I mentioned it would be cool to play a whole set as NINE INCH NOIZE in the Sahara tent at Coachella. Careful what you wish for…the next thing I knew we were designing a whole new show to present in the way it deserved.

"There's no surprise tour announcement — this Saturday is it. I'm taking Sunday off and excited to be working on new NINE INCH NAILS music Monday — I'll see you when I come up for air.

"We recorded this album all over the place — some of it's live, some in studios, hotels, planes, etc. We had a lot of fun revisiting these songs and hope you enjoy. Listen LOUD."

Praising last weekend's NINE INCH NOIZE set, Consequence said, "With Mariqueen Maandig also part of the live configuration, the performance felt even more immersive and fully realized than a side-project detour might have suggested. It was a display of cathartic intensity, and a potent showcase for Reznor and company's singular gift for controlled chaos… NINE INCH NOIZE delivered one of Coachella 2026's most memorable performances." Rolling Stone hailed it as "a phenomenal production that feels of its time…" Brooklyn Vegan said, "It was a desert epic — 'Dune'-esque — with a trio core." SF Gate observed, "the group's Saturday night set at the Sahara stage seems primed to go down as one of the festival's greatest performances of all time."

Named "Live Act Of The Year" in 2025 by Consequence, NINE INCH NAILS drew more than 700,000 fans on 2025/26's sold-out "Peel It Back" tour across Europe and North America. The outing featured NINE INCH NAILS performing on two stages — the main stage and the smaller B-stage, located in the crowd. Each concert included an interlude where NINE INCH NAILS were joined by Boys Noize on the B-stage. Together, they reimagined select songs from NINE INCH NAILS, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross's award-winning score compositions and their HOW TO DESTROY ANGELS project.

"Nine Inch Nails - Nine Inch Noize" includes reworkings of nine NINE INCH NAILS songs, including "Closer" and "As Alive As You Need Me To Be", the Grammy-winning hit from "Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" — and "Parasite", by HOW TO DESTROY ANGELS. See below for track listing.

Founded in 1988 by Reznor, NINE INCH NAILS is widely considered one of the most innovative, influential acts in modern music. Known for fusing industrial, electronic, rock and ambient sounds into emotionally raw and sonically aggressive compositions, the Grammy-winning, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees have redefined the boundaries of what mainstream music could be, selling over 20 million records worldwide, including over 11 million albums in the United States alone. Reznor and Ross have composed 20 scores, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy in the process.

Track listing for "Nine Inch Nails - Nine Inch Noize":

01. Intro (Nine Inch Noize Version)

02. Vessel (Nine Inch Noize Version)

03. She's Gone Away (Nine Inch Noize Version)

04. Heresy (Nine Inch Noize Version)

05. Parasite (Nine Inch Noize Version)

06. Copy Of A (Nine Inch Noize Version)

07. Me I'm Not (Nine Inch Noize Version)

08. Closer (Nine Inch Noize Version)

09. The Warning (Nine Inch Noize Version)

10. Memorabilia (Nine Inch Noize Version)

11. Came Back Haunted (Nine Inch Noize Version)

12. As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Nine Inch Noize Version)

Photo credit: John Crawford (courtesy of Interscope)