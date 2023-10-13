NIRVANA Releases Visualizer For Remastered 'Dumb' From 30th-Anniversary Reissue Of 'In Utero'

Today marks the release of the quasi-psychedelic visualizer for the newly remastered track "Dumb" from the upcoming 30th-anniversary reissue of NIRVANA's "In Utero". The clip, which can be seen below, was directed and created by RuffMercy from hand-painted Super-8mm film.

Also available is the digital single "Pennyroyal Tea (Live In Los Angeles)" + "Scentless Apprentice (Live in Seattle)". These live renditions of "In Utero" classics are the first of 53 previously unreleased tracks included in the three Super Deluxe editions of the "In Utero" 30th-anniversary multi-format reissues arriving on October 27.

To say that NIRVANA's third and ultimately final studio album "In Utero" was one of the most impactful records of the modern era would be an understatement. Originally released September 21, 1993, "In Utero"'s unadorned sonic rawness was received by critics and fans with equal measures of shock and elation, as Steve Albini's recording laid bare every primal nuance of the most confrontational yet vulnerable material Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl would ever record. And with its 1991 predecessor "Nevermind" having sold some 30 million copies and causing a seismic pop cultural shift, "In Utero" was essentially the first record NIRVANA would make with any expectations from the public. So from the opening quasi-shamble melodics of "Serve The Servants" through the bittersweet closing strains of "All Apologies", "In Utero" was the sound of the most incredible yet conflicted musical force of the era at the peak of its powers coming to terms with a generational spokes-band mantle they'd never seen coming — and ultimately surmounting these struggles to make the record they needed to make.

"In Utero" went on to mark NIRVANA's first No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified six times platinum in the United States.

Geffen/UMe commemorates the 30th anniversary of "In Utero" with several multi-format reissues. Configurations include a limited-edition 8LP Super Deluxe box set, 5CD Super Deluxe box set, 1 LP + 10” edition, 2CD Deluxe edition, and a Digital Super Deluxe edition.

The three Super Deluxe Edition releases comprise a total of 72 tracks with 53 previously unreleased tracks. Among the unreleased material, two full "In Utero"-era concerts, namely "Live In Los Angeles" (1993) and the band's final Seattle performance, "Live In Seattle" (1994),are included in addition to six bonus live tracks from Rome, Springfield, and New York. Seattle producer and engineer Jack Endino — who helmed the band's 1988 debut "Bleach" — reconstructed the live tracks from stereo soundboard tapes for this year's reissue. Additionally, "In Utero"'s original twelve songs, along with five bonus tracks and B-sides, have been newly remastered from the original analog master stereo tapes by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services — who assisted Albini as the only other engineer at the original sessions.

The physical Super Deluxe Edition box sets also boast a removable front-cover acrylic panel with the album's iconic Angel; a 48-page hardcover book with unreleased photos; a 20-page newly designed fanzine; a Los Angeles tour poster lithograph by hot rod artist Coop; replicas of the 1993 record store promo Angel mobile, three gig fliers, two ticket stubs for Los Angeles and Seattle, an All-Access tour laminate, and four cloth sticky tour backstage passes: Press, Photo, After Show, and Local Crew.

Available exclusively at online stores at uDiscovermusic.com and SoundofVinyl.com and limited to 3000 units worldwide, fans who buy either Super Deluxe Edition will receive a NIRVANA acrylic stand to display their angel-on-acrylic panel included in both boxset configurations.

NIRVANA recorded "In Utero" over the course of six days in February 1993 at Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, Minnesota with Albini. Retrospectively, Pitchfork rated it a rare perfect score of "10.0" and wrote, "'In Utero' is the sort of painful shock that, paradoxically, reinstills the empowering sensation of feeling alive." Upon its arrival back in 1993, David Fricke wrote in Rolling Stone, "'In Utero' is a lot of things — brilliant, corrosive, enraged and thoughtful, most of them all at once. But more than anything, it's a triumph of the will."

Formed by friends Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic, NIRVANA emerged from Aberdeen, Washington in 1987. The band's full-length debut "Bleach" was recorded in 30 hours for $606.17 and released in 1988 on Sub Pop, soon becoming the biggest seller in the label's history. Joined by drummer Dave Grohl, the trio delivered "Nevermind" in 1991, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, going RIAA diamond in the United States, and moving over 30 million copies worldwide as "one of the best-selling albums of all time," according to SoundScan. The 1993 follow-up "In Utero" bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified platinum in 10 countries and gold in 9 more. The NIRVANA catalog is also highlighted in the U.S. by the newly diamond-certified single "Smells Like Teen Spirit", platinum "Incesticide" (1992),eight-times-platinum "MTV Unplugged In New York" (1994) and platinum "From The Muddy Banks Of The Wishkah" (1996). NIRVANA was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during its first year of eligibility in 2014. Beyond selling a total of 75 million records globally, the band has collected one American Music Award, one BRIT Award, seven MTV VMA Awards, and two Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2023. Standing out as one of the most-streamed rock bands of the modern era, NIRVANA's music has endured through generations and eras at an unmatched level of influence.

In Utero: 30th Anniversary (8-LP Super Deluxe)

The 8LP Super Deluxe features 180-gram pressings of the album + 5 B-sides and bonus tracks newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes, 2 complete concerts from Los Angeles '93 and Seattle '94 plus 6 bonus live songs from the tour — 72 total tracks — 53 unreleased tracks. Bonus items: an Angel-on-acrylic panel; 48-pg book with unreleased photos; new 20-pg fanzine; L.A. gig poster litho; 2 ticket stubs; replicas of the promo Angel mobile, 3 gig flyers, all-access tour laminate & 4 backstage passes.

LP 1

In Utero

Original Album Remastered

Side 1

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

Side 2

1. Very Ape

2. Milk It

3. Pennyroyal Tea

4. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

5. tourette's

6. All Apologies

LP 2:

Bonus Tracks & B-Sides

Remastered

Side 1

1. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip

2. Marigold

3. Sappy

4. Moist Vagina

5. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

Bonus Live 1993/1994

Side 2

1. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*

2. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*

3. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*

4. Very Ape (Live in Rome)*

5. Milk It (Live in Springfield)*

6. tourette's (Live in New York)*

LP 3-5

Live In Los Angeles

Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

Side 1

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

Side 2

1. Come As You Are*

2. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

3. Sliver*

4. Dumb*

Side 3

1. In Bloom*

2. About A Girl*

3. Lithium*

4. Pennyroyal Tea*

Side 4

1. School*

2. Polly*

3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*

4. Rape Me*

5. Territorial Pissings*

Side 5

1. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*

2. The Man Who Sold The World*

3. All Apologies*

4. On A Plain*

Side 6

1. Heart-Shaped Box

2. Blew*

3. Feedback Jam*

LP 6-8

Live In Seattle

Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

Side 1

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

2. Drain You*

3. Breed*

4. Serve The Servants*

Side 2

1. Come As You Are*

2. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

3. Sliver*

4. Dumb*

Side 3

1. In Bloom*

2. About A Girl*

3. Lithium*

4. Pennyroyal Tea*

Side 4

1. School*

2. Polly*

3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*

4. Milk It

5. Rape Me*

Side 5

1. Territorial Pissings*

2. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam*

3. The Man Who Sold The World*

4. All Apologies*

Side 6

1. On A Plain*

2. Scentless Apprentice*

3. Heart-Shaped Box*

4. Blew*

* Previously unreleased

