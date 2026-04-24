NIRVANA: 'The Complete Scores' Deluxe Hardcover Collector's Edition Available From HAL LEONARD

Hal Leonard has announced the release of "Nirvana - The Complete Scores", a new deluxe hardcover collector's edition celebrating the music of NIRVANA. Designed for fans, musicians, and collectors, this premium volume features a protective slipcase, high-quality production, and an elevated presentation worthy of one of rock's most influential bands.

Spanning all three of the band's landmark studio albums — "Bleach", "Nevermind" and "In Utero" — along with the iconic "MTV Unplugged In New York" album, the collection includes 51 note-for-note transcriptions drawn directly from the original recordings. Every guitar part, bass line, drum groove, vocal melody, and lyric is meticulously captured, offering an unprecedented look inside the songs that defined a generation.

"The Complete Scores" provides a unique opportunity to study NIRVANA's music in detail, whether for performance, education, or deeper appreciation. With its combination of musical accuracy and premium design, the edition serves as both a comprehensive resource and a collectible keepsake.

Featured songs include "Smells Like Teen Spirit", "Come As You Are", "Heart-Shaped Box", "All Apologies", "About A Girl", "The Man Who Sold The World" and many more.

This release continues Hal Leonard's acclaimed "Complete Scores" series, which also includes collections for artists such as QUEEN, RUSH, PEARL JAM and THE BEATLES.

"Nirvana - The Complete Scores" is available now from music stores, bookstores, and halleonard.com, with a suggested retail price of $89.99.

Founded in 1947, Hal Leonard, a Muse Group company, is the world's largest provider of music publications and music instruction materials. In its catalog of more than one million titles available in print and digitally, Hal Leonard represents many of the world's best-known and most respected publishers, artists, songwriters, and arrangers. Their global headquarters is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and their distribution and printing facilities are in Winona, Minnesota. In addition, they have offices abroad in Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, the Netherlands, India, Italy, Switzerland, as well as in London and Bury St. Edmunds in the U.K.