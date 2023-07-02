NITA STRAUSS Blasts Online Trolls: They'll Never Come To You To Your Face And Say, 'You Suck'

In a new interview with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, Nita Strauss spoke about how she deals with Internet haters who spend much of their time criticizing her every career move. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wrote a song about it. There's a song about it on [my upcoming] record ['The Call Of The Void'] called 'Digital Bullets' with [guest singer] Chris Motionless [of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE]. And it really talks about these trolls online firing the 'digital bullets'. They'll never come to you to your face and say, 'You suck,' 'You whore,' 'You money-grubbing whore,' or whatever. No one has ever said that to my face, but you go on social media and it's, like, 'I hope you die in a fire.' [Laughs] It's just people being tough on the Internet. It's not new. It's not going away."

She continued: "My boyfriend said it to me personally one time… And it was hurtful — I can't lie and say that it was not hurtful. Of course it was hurtful. But he said, 'You know, no one's coming and spitting on your face in the street. People aren't coming to you, being rude to you. It's just fake. It's just online.'

"People will talk online," Nita added. "And they have a saying, 'Living well is the best revenge.' So those people can keep spending their time on Facebook, talking their shit. I will keep touring the world, eating fabulous food, staying in nice hotels, playing guitar with some of the biggest stars in rock and pop and metal. And I think that's a good compromise. I'm happy with that. [Laughs]"

As previously reported, Nita has recruited a vocalist named Kasey Karlsen to join her onstage during her ongoing "Summer Storm" tour.

Karlsen has a half a million followers on TikTok where she posts vocal covers of such acts as SLIPKNOT, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BRING ME THE HORIZON and ICE NINE KILLS.

The "Summer Storm" trek will wrap up on July 14 in New Orleans. Support on the tour is coming from LIONS AT THE GATE, the new band featuring former ILL NIÑO members Cristian Machado (vocals),Ahrue "Luster" Ilustre (guitar) and Diego Verduzco (guitar),alongside bassist Stephen Brewer (WESTFIELD MASSACRE) and drummer Fern Lemus.

Nita will release her sophomore solo album, "The Call Of The Void", on July 7 via Sumerian Records. The LP features guest appearances by IN FLAMES vocalist Anders Fridén, former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale, Alice Cooper, DISTURBED's David Draiman, Dorothy, Alissa White-Gluz of ARCH ENEMY and Chris Motionless of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE.

Nita released 2018's "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths".

In March, it was announced that Nita would return to Alice's band for his 2023 tour.

The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort", kicked off in late April in Michigan and will continue through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.

Nita spent eight years playing with Alice before joining Demi Lovato's band last summer,

Strauss played her first full live show with Demi in August 2022 at the Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois.

Nita made her live debut with Demi in July 2022 with a performance of "Substance" on ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.