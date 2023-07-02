GODZ OF ROCK Feat. GILBY CLARKE, SIMON WRIGHT, CHUCK WRIGHT, TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS, NEIL TURBIN: Video Of INTENCITY FESTIVAL Concert

This past Friday (June 30),GODZ OF ROCK, a collection of musicians consisting of former and current members of GUNS N' ROSES, JUDAS PRIEST, WHITESNAKE, JOURNEY and ANTHRAX, headlined the IntenCity Festival at the Oblemenco Stadium in Craiova, Romania. Fan-filmed video of the performance and the pre-show press conference can be seen below.

GODZ OF ROCK participating musicians:

* Simon Wright (AC/DC, DIO)

* Phil X (BON JOVI)

* Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES)

* Teddy "Zig Zag" Andreadis (GUNS N' ROSES, ALICE COOPER)

* Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, NIGHT RANGER)

* Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, JOURNEY)

* Chuck Wright (QUIET RIOT, MONTROSE, ALICE COOPER)

* Neil Turbin (ANTHRAX)

* Tim "Ripper" Owens (JUDAS PRIEST)

* Herma Sick (VENUS 5, SICK N' BEAUTIFUL)

GODZ OF ROCK performed alongside the Craiova Romanian Opera Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Frey, a pupil of the great Leonard Bernstein and who has already collaborated with Kee Marcello in the past for his "The Final Countdown Rhapsody".

GODZ OF ROCK is a special project conceived by the Italian rocker Chris Catena and created specially for the IntenCity Festival.

Catena has previously recorded through the years with the likes of Glenn Hughes, Jeff Scott Soto, Bernie Marsden, Earl Slick, Tommy Aldridge, Eric Singer, Bruce Kulick and Virgil Donati, among many others.

