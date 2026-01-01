NITA STRAUSS Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband And Manager JOSH VILLALTA

Nita Strauss and husband and manager Josh Villalta announced on Instagram they are expecting their first child together.

Earlier today (Thursday, January 1),the 39-year-old Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band shared a peek at a sonogram and ultrasound and included the following message: "Looks like 2026 will be the best year yet. We've waited so long for this miracle and now the time is finally here! He will come into this world surrounded by so much love! So excited to meet our little man this summer".

Nita and Josh got married in May 2024 at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles, California. Among the guests at the wedding were Nita's Cooper bandmates Alice Cooper and Chuck Garric, DISTURBED singer David Draiman and his now-wife Sarah Uli, DISTURBED bassist John Moyer and his wife Brandi, pop-rock singer Demi Lovato and her now-husband Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, and celebrity chef Chris Santos and his wife, actress Natalie Makenna.

Josh proposed to Nita during the record-release party for her latest solo album, "The Call Of The Void", on July 6, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Villalta and Strauss met in 2011 in the driveway of the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood after being introduced by current Yamaha marketing manager Mike Taft.

In February 2024, Strauss proclaimed her love for Villalta in a social media post, sharing two different photos of the couple and writing: "When people post about relationships, myself included, we always tend to focus on the great times. Which makes a lot of sense! It's natural to put your best and brightest side forward on social media. What doesn't always get posted are moments like the second one.

I have found myself struggling a lot lately. And it's especially in those moments that I am so grateful to have @thejoshv as a partner.

"You all know how strong he is just by looking at him, but what you don't see on the outside is how strong he is mentally. He's able to carry the load for both of us at many times, to pick me up in those moments when I need him most, on top of all his own stresses and mental burdens. It's never 'too much' to be there, to push me to be my best and achieve even when I don't feel like I can. When I need someone stronger than myself, you are always there.

"Every day is Valentine's Day with you. I can't wait for a lifetime together from morning gym sessions to after show deep dish pizza, from traveling around the world to sleeping in our bed, and knowing that wherever you are will always be home. I love you!"

"The Call of the The Void" is a star-studded affair featuring guest vocals from DISTURBED's David Draiman, ARCH ENEMY's Alissa White-Gluz, HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Chris Motionless, IN FLAMES' Anders Fridén, Hungarian-born vocalist/writer Dorothy Martin, Alice Cooper and Lilith Czar.

Nita released 2018's "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths".

In March 2023, it was announced that Nita would return to Alice's band for his 2023 tour.

Nita spent eight years playing with Alice before joining Lovato's band in the summer of 2022.

Nita made her live debut with Demi in July 2022 with a performance of "Substance" on ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.