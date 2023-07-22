NITA STRAUSS Says Her Fiancé Is Working On 'Incredible' Album Of His Own

In a new interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, was asked if her fiancé, drummer and manager Josh Villalta is working on any other music-related projects besides overseeing the Nita Strauss brand. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, he actually — aside from being my drummer and manager, he's actually working on a record himself, which is… I realize that I sound biased, but it's so good. His album that he's got going is incredible. So I can't wait for… Now that this album [Nita's sophomore solo LP, 'The Call Of The Void'] cycle is firmly underway, the album is out, hopefully this will free up a little more of his time to work on his own stuff, because it is so good."

Josh proposed to Nita during the record-release party for "The Call Of The Void" on July 6 in West Hollywood, California.

Villalta and Strauss met in 2011 in the driveway of the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood after being introduced by current Yamaha marketing manager Mike Taft.

In January 2021, Strauss proclaimed her love for Villalta in a social media post celebrating what was at the time their sixth anniversary. She wrote: "What can I say about my best friend on our anniversary.

"The past year sure has thrown a lot at all of us. At this time a year ago, we were getting ready for NAMM and the JIVA Jr and X launch, planning our trip to Australia, scheduling solo tours to new countries, I was writing my next album and he was making plans to travel and record for his own project. Who could have predicted how the year would play out?

"One of the many ways that @thejoshv and I differ is that Josh is never satisfied with the way things are- he's always, ALWAYS thinking about the next move. (After I played Wrestlemania, and we finally made it to our hotel room, I was giddy and bouncing around and he was quiet. When I asked why so quiet, he said pensively, with the New Orleans superdome bright in our hotel window, 'I'm just trying to think how we can top this.') The world is playing checkers, and Josh is playing chess.

"So 2020 continued, and the pandemic hit. All our plans went out the window. But thanks to Josh always thinking a step ahead, we were ready. In the most difficult time of all our lives, we were as prepared as we could have been. And to me... THAT is a great partner.

"Yes- he's strong, brilliant, creative, brave, and he makes me laugh, which are all qualities that I cherish in him. But maybe more importantly- he protects me and our little family at all costs. He pushes me even when I don't want to be pushed, and every time it makes me better. I love to watch his amazing ideas come to life, whether I'm the one executing them or he is. "I can't wait until you guys get to hear the music he's working on. It's truly something else to watch these songs come to life.

"We've made some big moves lately, and our journey isn't the easiest one, but there's no one I'd rather be on it with. Us against the world. I love you baby! Happy anniversary!"

"The Call of the The Void" is a star-studded affair featuring guest vocals from DISTURBED's David Draiman, ARCH ENEMY's Alissa White-Gluz, HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Chris Motionless, IN FLAMES' Anders Fridén, Hungarian-born vocalist/writer Dorothy Martin, Alice Cooper and Lilith Czar.

Nita released 2018's "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths".

In March, it was announced that Nita would return to Alice's band for his 2023 tour.

The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort", kicked off in late April in Michigan and will continue through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.

Nita spent eight years playing with Alice before joining Demi Lovato's band last summer,

Strauss played her first full live show with Demi in August 2022 at the Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois.

Nita made her live debut with Demi in July 2022 with a performance of "Substance" on ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.