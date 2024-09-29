NITA STRAUSS Wants To Collaborate With SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL's ALEX TERRIBLE On Her Upcoming Solo Album

On Saturday, September 28, guitarist Nita Strauss, who plays in Alice Cooper's band in addition to being an acclaimed solo artist, was interviewed by Rock Antenne at this year's Guitar Summit in Mannheim, Germany. Asked if there are any other artists she would love to work with down the road, Nita said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There are so many, honestly. I had a wish list for 'The Call Of The Void', which was my second album but the first that I had any vocals on. So, basically, I just crossed some off the list, but I still have a long list. So it's exciting."

She continued: "I'm writing the third record now — I'm writing it on days off on the tour, whenever I have the time — so I'm kind of writing with these people in mind, going, like, 'Okay…' Like, for example, I have one vocalist who actually I wrote a song for on 'The Call Of The Void', and then they weren't able to actually record it because they had a conflict with their album coming out. So I was, like, 'Perfect. I'll get 'em on this one.' And I started writing a song again sort of in that key with that style with this vocalist in mind. So just keep checking them off the list."

When the interviewer suggested SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL vocalist Alex Terrible as a possible guest on her upcoming third solo album, Nita said: "That is absolutely one of the names on my list. And we're on the same label, which is easy-easy. SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL is on Sumerian with me, so easy. That has already been a conversation."

Elaborating on her interest in collaborating with Alex, Nita said: "You know what people don't realize? He actually can sing. Like, he can really sing. He's got an unearthly growl and scream — everybody knows how incredible his metal voice is — but he can sing. Like, he can really sing. And what I did on my record was I took people to a slightly different place for them, like Alissa White-Gluz [ARCH ENEMY], who's such a strong singer and people didn't really know how good her clean voice was. What if I can do that for him? What if I can push him someplace slightly different? Or maybe we'll just write something really heavy and see how that is."

Strauss went on to say that she is "a big fan" of Terrible. "He seems like a really nice guy," she added. "I love seeing his posts, like with the dogs, helping find homes for the dogs and stuff like that. I think it's really, really great."

Asked if she has a specific date in mind as to when she might hit the studio to record the new album, Nita said: "Not at the moment. My touring schedule is so crazy. I've literally been on the road since I finished recording 'The Call Of The Void' in 2021. I toured all through '21, '22, '23, I've toured all through '24. So I think I've got '25 booked up until the summer. Alice Cooper, I think, is talking about doing something different next summer, so if that happens, then I will take the summer and probably get into the studio and do some proper recording. Or maybe I'll see if I can do some this winter. It just depends on how crazy my schedule gets."

The Los Angeles-born guitarist has become a force to be reckoned with, dazzling over a million audience members per year around the world. Fans may recognize Nita as the touring guitarist for rock legend Alice Cooper and superstar Demi Lovato, the official guitarist of the Los Angeles Rams, as well as her successful career as a solo artist. She has played multiple sports events, including NASCAR races and WWE pay-per-views, most notably her critically acclaimed performance at "WrestleMania 34" in 2018.

"The Call Of The Void" debuted as the No. 1 Top New Artist album on the Billboard chart, No. 1 on the iTunes Rock chart, and No. 4 on the overall iTunes chart, behind only Taylor Swift.

With the album's first single, "Dead Inside" featuring DISTURBED's David Draiman, Nita became the first female solo artist to have a No. 1 single at rock radio in 32 years.

Nita released "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths".

In March 2023, it was announced that Nita would return to Alice's band for his 2023 tour and beyond.

Nita spent eight years playing with Alice before joining Demi Lovato's band in the summer of 2022.

Strauss has been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.