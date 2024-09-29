Watch: SEBASTIAN BACH Joins TESLA For Performances Of 'Youth Gone Wild' And 'Signs' At Foxwoods Resort Casino

Sebastian Bach joined TESLA on stage last night (September 28) at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut to perform a part of the SKID ROW classic "Youth Gone Wild" as well as the TESLA song "Signs".

Earlier in the night, Bach played a set with his solo band which ended abruptly during a performance of "Youth Gone Wild", reportedly due to technical difficulties.

In introducing Sebastian back to the stage, TESLA bassist Brian Wheat referenced the technical issues from Bach's set, telling the crowd: "Hey listen, there was a little miscommunication tonight. Things got a little bit messed up, but we're gonna do a little special thing for you, man… We love that guy. That's our buddy, Sebastian… He's gonna come up there and he's gonna finish what he started. And then he's gonna stay and sing a song with us."

Bach is continuing to tour in support of his latest solo album, "Child Within The Man", which came out in May via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Sebastian will embark on a North American tour this fall. The trek will kick off October 4 in Portland, with dates in the U.S., including two shows at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, plus 16 dates in Bach's native Canada.

"Child Within The Man" was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album.

Prior to "Child Within The Man"'s arrival, Bach hadn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014.

TESLA is preparing to release a new single called "All About Love". It will be the follow-up to "Cold Blue Steel", which came out in August 2021, and "Time To Rock!", which arrived a year later.

Some fans criticized TESLA for adopting a 1980s-style polished production for its latest album, 2019's "Shock". The follow-up to June 2014's "Simplicity" was helmed by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen, whose own group is no stranger to slicked-up, glossy-sounding recordings.

In September 2023, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived in May 2023. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, original TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.