Watch: AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER Joins THE BLACK CROWES For 'Mama Kin' Performance In London

May 15, 2024

AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler joined THE BLACK CROWES on stage earlier tonight (Wednesday, May 15) at Eventim Apollo in London, United Kingdom to perform a version of AEROSMITH's 1973 classic "Mama Kin".

Tyler's appearance came at the end of THE BLACK CROWES' concert at the 3500-capacity venue, which was part of the band's ongoing U.K. tour.

Fan-filmed video of the "Mama Kin" performance can be seen below (courtesy of Tales From The PowerAge LIVE).

Last month, AEROSMITH announced the rescheduled dates for the band's "Peace Out" farewell tour. The trek will kick off on September 20 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the legendary Massachusetts rockers played at the start of last year's original run, and will include a return appearance at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 41-date tour will conclude on February 26, 2025 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Support on the trek will once again come from THE BLACK CROWES , who recently released their new album, "Happiness Bastards".

AEROSMITH postponed the original "Peace Out" farewell tour dates after Tyler suffered vocal cord damage in September 2023. The news came two weeks after AEROSMITH postponed six shows on the trek in order to allow Tyler time to recover from his injury.

Prior to the launch of "Peace Out", AEROSMITH wrapped its critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to its hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.

