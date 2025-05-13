NONPOINT Announces 'Painful Statements Tour Part 2' With UPON A BURNING BODY And AUTUMN KINGS

Following the explosive success of the first leg of the "Painful Statements Tour", rock powerhouse NONPOINT is back with the "Painful Statements Tour Part 2" — a continued celebration of the 20th anniversary of "To The Pain" and the 25th anniversary of "Statement", two of the most defining albums in the band's career.

Unlike any tour they've done before, NONPOINT is performing every song from both albums, either in full or woven into epic, hard-hitting medleys that have quickly become a fan favorite. During the first run of the tour, crowds were electric, with longtime fans and newcomers alike praising the setlist as one of the most exciting and nostalgic NONPOINT experiences to date.

"We wanted to give our fans everything — so we found a way to bring every song to the stage, whether it's played in full or seamlessly mixed into our medleys," says NONPOINT vocalist Elias Soriano. "The response during Part 1 blew us away, and we're just getting started."

Joining NONPOINT on "Part 2" of the tour are special guests UPON A BURNING BODY and AUTUMN KINGS, ensuring every night is packed with energy, emotion, and the kind of live performance that made these records iconic. The band HEARTSICK will join the tour for the last four shows.

NONPOINT will also make waves across Europe this fall with a special tour alongside LACUNA COIL, aptly named "The Sleepless Empire" tour. Additionally, NONPOINT will play an exclusive pre-party show at Welcome To Rockville on Wednesday, May 14, before heading to various festivals, including Louder Than Life on Friday, September 19 and Aftershock on Saturday, October 4.

For those seeking a truly unforgettable experience, NONPOINT is offering an ultra-exclusive "Perfect 10 Experience" VIP package, with only 10 VIP spots available per show. Fans who secure this rare opportunity will gain access to premium perks and unique experiences.

Tickets and VIP packages will be available at www.nonpoint.com

"Painful Statements Tour Part 2" dates:

Aug. 08 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

Aug. 09 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

Aug. 10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

Aug. 12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Aug. 13 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance

Aug. 15 - Baltimore, MD - Reacher

Aug. 16 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Aug. 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

Aug. 19 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Aug. 20 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room

Aug. 22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Aug. 23 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Aug. 24 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Aug. 26 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

Aug. 27 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

Aug. 29 - Sauget, IL - Pops

Aug. 30 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theatre

NONPOINT has been captivating audiences with its energetic sound and passionate performances for over two decades. Formed in 1997, the band has consistently pushed the boundaries of what modern rock can be, combining heavy metal, nu-metal, and hard rock into a unique and powerful musical force. Over the course of its 27-year career, NONPOINT has released several critically acclaimed albums and garnered a reputation as one of the most exciting live acts in the industry.

Throughout its career, NONPOINT has been celebrated for their signature sound and powerful lyrics, which often tackle social and political issues. Their hard-hitting sound and emotional live performances have earned them a dedicated fanbase, as well as recognition from the music industry. NONPOINT has received multiple award nominations and has been praised by publications such as Rolling Stone, Revolver and Alternative Press.

NONPOINT is:

Elias Soriano (Lead Vocals)

Robb Rivera (Drums)

Rasheed Thomas (Guitar, Backing Vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (Bass)

Jason Zeilstra (Lead Guitar)