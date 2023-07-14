NONPOINT Releases New Single 'A Million Watts'

NONPOINT has released a new single, "A Million Watts", via the band's independent label 361 Degrees Records. The track, which was produced by Chris Collier, who has previously worked with KORN and WHITESNAKE, among other bands, is the third single from NONPOINT's upcoming "Heartless" EP, due out on November 17. The EP will be available digitally and as a limited-edition cassette along with a NONPOINT-branded cassette player.

NONPOINT decided to take a different approach with the "A Million Watts" music video and show the fun, creative, and comical side of the band.

Following the release of "A Million Watts", NONPOINT will head out on tour with MUDVAYNE, COAL CHAMBER, GWAR and BUTCHER BABIES this summer.

More than two years ago, NONPOINT launched 361 Degrees Records and filmed the process, along with documenting the making of new music, in a docu-series titled "A Path To Independence" that can be seen on the band's YouTube and official web site. In a recent interview with the "Not These Two Fucking Guys Podcast", NONPOINT singer Elias Soriano discussed the group's decision to go it alone, saying: "Well, we've tried it every other way. And it allows, at least for us, the opportunity to move what we feel is as quickly as we'd like to move in the current marketplace and the speed upon which things are getting released and getting decided and connecting the dots together between tour marketing, single marketing — all the depths of everything. It's a big working machine, and when you're working with teams that their goals and their business plans are set in a particular way, sometimes they work against timelines and work against the speed upon which something that you wanna get moving because an opportunity has come around… And when it comes to funding and things like that, getting paperwork signed, getting lawyers to agree, sometimes it's a lot.

"We have a very able team, a team that I've now worked with for over five years, even though we've only been independent for — we're coming on our second year," he explained. "We had the opportunity to try it ourselves, so when we saw that opportunity and we got the confidence from our team that they felt like they could hit all these benchmarks that we needed to get the ball moving, next thing you know, here we are with a few EPs and getting [ready] to get our first full-length out.

"It's a risk — it's a lot of risk that the labels take — and I get it now, especially being independent," Elias admitted. "And it's not always in their best interest to take the kind of risks that we're willing to take with our own band and our own dime. So it's not to any fault of theirs and not to any fault of ours that we made the decision that we made and labels do things the way that they do.

"Independent artists are popping up left and right. Fucking Billie Eilish right now is independent," the singer added. "So any-level artist can do it, because if they can fund themselves… We've gotten to the point where we can do that. So we gave it a swing. And like I said, I've gotta give credit where credit's due — we've got a great team."

More than a year ago, Soriano told "HRH Metal With Dan Chan" that he missed "the relationships and the friendships" that he made through working with bigger labels — such as MCA, Lava, Geffen, Rocket Science, Razor & Tie and Concord — over the years. "It's fun working with a team that you know everyone around the corner is a professional," he said. "That definitely gives less anxiety. But you see, even the staff, they feel the same kind of restriction. They wanna go harder; they wanna spend more money — you know they want to — but they have people to answer to."

As for how he balances the business and the creative side of being in a band, Elias told "HRH Metal With Dan Chan": "It's not easy but we're doing it, and that's what matters. And the product that's coming out is better than ever. It's a lot of fun. It really is. I'm having fun doing this."

In December 2021, NONPOINT released its latest EP, "Ruthless". This followed their independent label plan of delivering music to their fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.

NONPOINT's songs "Bullet With A Name", "Alive And Kicking", "In The Air Tonight", "Circles", "Your Signs", "Everybody Down" and many others have been featured in trailers, hit movies, television, iconic video games, as well as broadcasts from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WWF.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.

Photo credit: Francesca Ludikar