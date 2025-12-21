NOORA LOUHIMO Explains Her Exit From BATTLE BEAST: 'I Need To Do Different Things To Express Myself To Feel Fulfilled'

In a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine, former BATTLE BEAST frontwoman Noora Louhimo discussed her decision to leave the band after 13 years. She has since been replaced by Marina La Torraca, a Brazilian vocalist from São Paulo, best known as the powerhouse frontwoman of modern metal band PHANTOM ELITE and as a member of the symphonic metal project EXIT EDEN. Asked how long she had been contemplating her departure from BATTLE BEAST, Noora said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, for me it has been kind of a long process. Nothing happens in an instant or anything like that. But in my life so many [things] happened, these kind of situations, like health wise — people have heard about my health issues with the artery [ruptured], and a year before that I was in a car accident — and things like this that really make me prioritize what I want in my life. And maybe because of these events also I started to think about what things I wanna do in life and what I want to achieve. And because in BATTLE BEAST, it is very demanding schedules, and it's always, like, either you are making an album with them or you are preparing an album or you are touring. There is no time for a solo career or whatever you want to do, like extra. And that was something that became too big of an issue for me because I'm an artist and I need to do different things to express myself to feel fulfilled."

Noora, who in 2021 released her debut solo album, "Eternal Wheel Of Time And Space", under the NOORA LOUHIMO EXPERIENCE banner, continued: "When I [released my solo LP], it was like I had already thought about a solo album for a decade. And when the pandemic came, I was, like, 'Okay, now I can do it.' But after that, I haven't been able to do anything, almost, in my solo career for five years, and it's been really kind of… I need that. It's, like, when people have been asking, like, 'Why are you doing so many things and not just focusing on BATTLE BEAST?' or something that, and all I can say is that it's my nature to do many different things to express myself, and that keeps me going and that keeps me happy."

Louhimo went on to say that she wanted to present the news of her exit from BATTLE BEAST in a way that was respectful to everybody, including her now-former bandmates.

"When we informed [the fans] about this, everything that we said on the video [announcing my exit] was honest and true," she explained. "13 years I was building the band with the guys, and I have a huge respect towards them as well and also towards our fans. And what I feared the most breaking the news was losing the fans, because I love all of [them]. And it is like when you say out loud that actually I need to do this to be happy and maybe disappoint some people, it was the scariest thing I have ever done, because being rejected is maybe the worst nightmare for me. Just to put myself out there honestly, what I want to be happy, has been maybe the hardest thing I have ever done."

Asked if it was surprising to her how hectic it actually is to be in an internationally touring metal band like BATTLE BEAST, Noora said: "No. No, no. And in a certain point, I really loved it. But like I said, it's just not enough for me to be in one band. And also I have so many ideas and visions that I want to achieve in my lifetime. And as I said, I've realized so many times how fragile our lives can be, as also we could realize it's very much on our tour as well, because we had this man having a heart attack at our [December 1] show [in Bratislava, Slovakia]. But it was underlining this. I was just thinking with myself also, when that happened and when these other things happened in my life, that I don't want to regret anything in my life. I want to do things that make me happy. And when I'm doing those things, I can make other people around me happy. But if I always try to just make other people happy and then get depressed myself, it's not cool. And I want to encourage people to do this. Like I said in the news as well, that I wouldn't be Noora Louhimo or Mother Beast [referring to Noora's stage person] if I didn't walk the talk, that I have been encouraging people to go to their dreams and stand behind themselves a hundred percent. And now I'm doing that and showing maybe some example to others."

Asked when she announced to the other members of BATTLE BEAST that she was planning to leave the band, Noora said: "I did announce this after the summer, after the summer shows had been done. Because I wanted to have enough time with the guys to think through, what are we gonna do? And also with our record label and our agents and stuff like that. So this has been a long process, but I also definitely didn't want to say that, 'Okay, I'm leaving now,' and then new album was coming out and things like that. But I knew also that there is no right time for this kind of [announcement]."

Regarding her plans for the coming months, Noora said: "[I am] definitely now a hundred percent [focused on my] solo career. And I'm really excited about the future and, and things that will happen in the future. And I've got already so much music in my mind and in the works that will be released in the near future. And, yeah, a lot of different projects that I really want to get into."

As for a possible release date for her new solo music, Noora said: "When this year is done, then I will concentrate, focus totally on the songwriting process. But I definitely want to give people something before the whole album is released. So definitely [there will be] singles coming out."

On the topic of the musical direction of her new solo material, Noora said: "I really like to play around with different genres, as I have always done that. So I don't really want to label myself into anything specific, but I will definitely do something different as well. I will definitely do heavy metal in the future as well. I would really be interested in doing some like guest vocal stuff as a guest in some other projects and not necessarily put myself into, 'Now I'm in this band.' But now I just wanna fly free and try different things and experience different things. And in the future, because I want to be an artist that can do anything she wants, including heavy metal music, it's never out of question, so I will definitely do also heavy metal music. And just wait for it."

La Torraca began performing in her teens in local cover bands before moving into formal training, including studying musical theatre in New York.

Renowned for her versatile, commanding vocal range, Marina effortlessly transitions from dramatic, melodic passages to fierce, harsh screams. Alongside her career in metal, she has starred in professional musical theatre productions across German-speaking countries. Beyond the stage, she is also an accomplished graphic designer, vocal coach, producer, and songwriter.

When La Torraca's addition to BATTLE BEAST was first announced on December 16, she said in a statement: "When I first saw an e-mail with both BATTLE BEAST and my name in the subject line, I honestly thought it had to be a mistake. But once I opened it, I couldn't have been happier. I'm incredibly honored to be part of this new chapter and deeply grateful for the trust and support from the band.

"Is it a little terrifying to follow in the wake of a vocal legend like Noora? You bet! Is it also very exciting? Absolutely. BATTLE BEAST is one of the hardest-working and most genuinely talented bands out there, and I'm proud to be here to help them keep growing and spreading joy. Buckle up — this is going to be fun."

BATTLE BEAST's first shows with Marina will take place in March 2026 when the band hits Japan and Australia.

The dates are below:

March 06 - Tokyo – WWWX

March 07 - Osaka – Shinsaibashi Sunhall

March 10 - North Perth – Magnet House

March 11 - Adelaide – Lion Arts Factory

March 13 - Melbourne – Max Watts Melbourne

March 14 - Sydney – Manning Bar

March 15 - Brisbane – Crowbar

Louhimo revealed in November 2023 that she had been diagnosed with a ruptured left carotid artery, causing the postponement the band's tour.

Louhimo joined BATTLE BEAST in 2012 with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo (a.k.a. Nitte Vänskä).

Three years ago, Noora admitted publicly that she had been struggling with eating disorders and her weight since she was "a little child" and said that she was "still trying to find a balance." She added that she had "been depressed and anxious sometimes 'without a reason'."

In an interview with Metal Divas, Noora explained how she ended up fronting BATTLE BEAST: "[In] September [2012], I got a call from [then-BATTLE BEAST guitarist] Anton [Kabanen] that they want me to join BATTLE BEAST. I had heard their music and loved the sound and the vocals, so the next day I called Anton and said I'm in.

"Anton found me by accident on YouTube when he was searching for the new vocalist," she continued. "He had been looking for a vocalist — male or female; [it did not] matter. The only thing that mattered was can that [he or she could] sing his songs without compromises.

"I've been singing since I was four years old," Noora added. "While being a huge fan of heavy metal of '80s and a teenager, I had some classical singing lessons when I was 16 years old. Then at the age of 19, I started studying music in pop/jazz line. At the same time, I started doing some jam sessions at bars. There I found my first band (ADMIRAL OCTOPUS) in the blues bar. We used to play rock and blues music from '60s-'70s and Janis Joplin was the reason I got the rasp in my voice. After ADMIRAL OCTOPUS, in 2011, I took part in a singing competition ('Wanna Be A Rock 'N' Roll Star') at Henry's Pub of Tampere and won it with Janis Joplin's 'Piece Of My Heart'. That's how my single 'Relax' was born."

BATTLE BEAST's seventh studio album, "Steelbound", came out in October via Nuclear Blast.

Photo credit: Marek Sabogal (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)