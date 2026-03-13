CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Announces New Drummer NICK SHABATURA

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY has announced the addition of drummer Nick Shabatura to the group's ranks.

Shabatura, who has previously played with DESECRATE THE HOUR and the Chicago-based NIRVANA tribute band SMELLS LIKE NIRVANA, landed the C.O.C. gig at the recommendation of ANTHRAX/PANTERA drummer Charlie Benante.

Drummer Stanton Moore, who played on CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's 2005 album "In The Arms Of God" and laid down the drum tracks for C.O.C.'s upcoming double album, "Good God / Baad Man", gave Shabatura's arrival his blessing, writing on social media: "I approve this message! I went by rehearsals in Riffississippi the other day to meet and hang with Nick. He is an amazing drummer and a super cool guy. He showed up having completely done his homework and already sounds great playing with the band.

"The plan was always for me to make this record with the guys and then to find somebody to do the touring. Well, we found the guy and he is Nick Shabatura! Thanks Charlie Benante for the recommendation".

"Good God / Baad Man" is set for release on April 3 via Nuclear Blast.

Much has gone down in the CORROSION OF CONFORMITY universe since their last album smacked us upside the head. Back in 2018, when "No Cross No Crown" dropped like a rock 'n' roll atom bomb, the tried-and-true CORROSION OF CONFORMITY lineup of Pepper Keenan (vocals, guitar),Woody Weatherman (guitar),Reed Mullin (drums) and Mike Dean (bass) was still going strong. Four brothers united in a decades-long history kicked off by a roving pack of teenage punks in Raleigh, North Carolina circa 1982.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's first four albums left a permanent mark on headbangers, longhairs, and street punks everywhere: Underground classics "Eye For An Eye" (1984) and "Animosity" (1985) followed by slightly more overground bangers "Blind" (1991) and "Deliverance" (1994). By the time CORROSION OF CONFORMITY carved off "No Cross No Crown" nearly a quarter century later, they were legends in their own time, revered by two generations of punk, metal, and rock fans.

Then tragedy struck: In January 2020, Mullin left this earthly plane.

It was a devastating blow, both personally and professionally. How do you replace a brother? You can't. All you can do is soldier on in his memory. Which is what the rest of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY did — until COVID-19 shut down the globe. Then Dean decided to go his own way. It was an amicable split, but it left Pepper and Woody to contemplate their next move. They brought in drummer Stanton Moore, who played on "In The Arms Of God". They brought in bassist Bobby "Rock" Landgraf, who did time with Pepper in New Orleans heavyweights DOWN when he wasn't terrorizing the locals in his own band HONKY.

Produced by Grammy Award winner Warren Riker (FUGEES, DOWN, CATHEDRAL) and featuring cover art by famed New Orleans artist Scott Guion, "Good God / Baad Man" was recorded at Blak Shak Studios in Riffissippi, USA, Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana, and BEE GEES legend Barry Gibb's home studio in Miami, Florida.

In support of "Good God / Baad Man", CORROSION OF CONFORMITY will return to stages this spring on a North American headlining tour with support provided by WHORES and CROBOT.