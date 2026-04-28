NORTHLANE Releases New Single 'Evian'

NORTHLANE, the chart-topping, award-winning metal band from Sydney, Australia, has independently released a new single, "Evian".

Another bold step in NORTHLANE's evolution, "Evian" shapeshifts through a duality of euphoric trance and seismic breakdowns. The song expands and contracts as its affecting lyrics explore facing trauma to be better for the ones you love.

NORTHLANE frontman Marcus Bridge states about the track: "'Evian' is about self-improvement through confronting trauma then finding your way back to someone from a healthier place. It explores the choice to grow on your own rather than dragging others down with you, making a conscious effort to heal before your struggles start affecting the people you care about."

The video for "Evian" was directed by Colin Jeffs and can be seen below.

More than a decade into its career, NORTHLANE continues to stand at the forefront of heavy music globally with a highly influential and singular sound that shifts the genre's landscape with every release. With multiple ARIA No. 1 albums, awards and over 500 million streams, the band has built a legacy defined by innovation. Their signature fusion of metal and electronic elements has consistently shattered boundaries, cementing their reputation as one of the most forward-thinking and cerebral acts in the space.

"Evian" lands as NORTHLANE continue their relentless international touring schedule, which will see them deliver their hypnotic live show on tour with DAYSEEKER across North America, kicking off May 1, before returning to Europe for a packed summer festival circuit with stops at Bloodstock, Summer Breeze, Re-Load and more with a bunch of headline dates wedged in between. After that the band will return to Australia to jump onboard the Hellbound cruise for its maiden voyage and more to be announced at a later date.

In April 2024, NORTHLANE dropped the "Mirror's Edge" EP. The effort was recorded with their old friend and revered producer Will Putney. Described by Jon Deiley (songwriter/guitarist) as "the greatest hits of NORTHLANE sounds," the EP was a nostalgic journey through all the colors on their sonic palette, with bonus shades from special guests Winston McCall (PARKWAY DRIVE) and Ian Kenny (KARNIVOOL, BIRDS OF TOKYO) — two of the most influential artists in NORTHLANE's history. Their former bass player, Brendon Padjasek, also stopped by the studio to lend his scream to one of the tracks.

Penned just over a year after the release of their award-winning album "Obsidian", the road to "Mirror's Edge" was a bumpy one. Instead of riding high from the success of the album, the simmering tension and communication breakdown between band members threatened to engulf NORTHLANE at any moment. NORTHLANE tackled their issues head-on at a writing retreat in Victoria's Yarra Valley, where they worked through their problems and unlocked new channels of creativity in the process that reflects through the EP.

Photo credit: Rob McCoy