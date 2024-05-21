NOTHING MORE Announces 'Carnal' Tour 2024 With SET IT OFF, FROM ASHES TO NEW And POST PROFIT

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated rockers NOTHING MORE have announced their headlining "Carnal" tour 2024 produced by Live Nation.

Earlier this week, NOTHING MORE wrapped up a co-headlining spring tour with WAGE WAR which sold out various shows. The late summer "Carnal" tour will kick off in the U.S. on August 31 in Columbia, Missouri and stretch to September 24 in Cleveland, Ohio. It will feature direct support from rock outfit SET IT OFF along with special guests, alt-metal vanguards/Better Noise Music labelmates FROM ASHES TO NEW and rock outfit POST PROFIT.

Artist pre-sales and VIP meet-and-greet upgrades begin today at noon (EDT). General on-sale begins Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time via NOTHING MORE's web site.

"If the tour we just finished is any indication of what's to come, this is going to be the best NOTHING MORE tour yet," says NOTHING MORE frontman Jonny Hawkins. "The 'Carnal' tour will be a chain reaction of energetic release across the U.S. We're bringing out SET IT OFF, FROM ASHES TO NEW and our good friends POST PROFIT. Don't miss this one. Your future self will thank you."

"I had the pleasure of meeting the guys in NOTHING MORE at a show of theirs in Nashville recently, and they are just the kindest guys," says SET IT OFF vocalist Cody Carson. "But on top of that, what impresses me is their relentless work ethic and their incredible talent on stage. We hit it off right away, and we are very excited to hit the road with them! The whole tour package is extremely talented and really cares about their live show so these cities are in for a hell of a night!"

"It's been a long time coming and we're excited to finally be hitting the road with our labelmates in NOTHING MORE," states FROM ASHES TO NEW vocalist Danny Case. "The whole lineup is huge and we're looking forward to sharing the stage with them and SET IT OFF as well."

NOTHING MORE "Carnal" tour 2024 dates:

Aug. 31 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note*

Sep. 03 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall #

Sep. 05 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port #

Sep. 06 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center #

Sep. 07 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom #

Sep. 09 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle #

Sep. 10 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works #

Sep. 13 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues #

Sep. 14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues #

Sep. 15 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #

Sep. 17 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel #

Sep. 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore #

Sep. 20 - Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live*

Sep. 23 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks #

Sep. 24 - Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre #*

# with SET IT OFF, FROM ASHES TO NEW and POST PROFIT

* Not a Live Nation date

Additional NOTHING MORE 2024 tour and festival shows:

Jul. 23 - Johnston, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #

Jul. 25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion #

Jul. 26 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #

Sep. 21 - Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q 2024 ^

Sep. 26 - Saint Paul, MN - 93X Family Reunion

Sep. 27 - Milwaukee, WI - 102.9 The Hog’s HOG Havoc

Sep. 27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ^

Oct. 13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival ^

Oct. 17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater #

Oct. 19 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena #

Oct. 20 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena #

Oct. 22 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena #

Oct. 23 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena #

Oct. 25 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center #

Oct. 26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena #

# with GODSMACK and FLAT BLACK

^ festival date

Due on June 28 via Better Noise Music, NOTHING MORE's new album, "Carnal", features 15 songs with the San Antonio, Texas-born quartet's most focused, adventurous, and intense music to date, including recent radio single "If It Doesn't Hurt". Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer Drew "WZRD BLD" Fulk (DISTURBED, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, A DAY TO REMEMBER) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (LIMP BIZKIT, MGK, BRING ME THE HORIZON),"Carnal" unites NOTHING MORE's trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience.

"'Carnal' feels like a perfect encapsulation of what NOTHING MORE has always been," says guitarist Mark Vollelunga. "From progressive introspection to steady-state rock 'n roll, we felt like we've achieved the exact balance wanted for this next installment."

"It's a beautiful blend of memorable guitar riffs, illustrious chord progressions and heart wrenching lyrical performances all to the beat of a drum that palpitates with syncopated obsession," states bassist Daniel Oliver. "There's truly something for everyone on this record."

NOTHING MORE was recently presented with plaques for the band's newly RIAA gold-certified 2017 hit single "Go To War" from "The Stories We Tell Ourselves" album. The bandmembers were given the plaques at their recent co-headlining show at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania from Better Noise Music's CFO Harris Masood. "Go To War" received two Grammy Award nominations ("Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Performance"),a nomination for Loudwire Music Awards' "Top Hard Rock Song" and was NOTHING MORE's first No. 1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock charts. It has since received over 113 million streams and has logged 30 million video views.

Since their emergence in 2003, NOTHING MORE have continuously topped the active rock radio charts, including nine No. 1 singles and over a half dozen Top 10 singles, among them "Tired Of Winning" from their 2022 album "Spirits".

NOTHING MORE have won over audiences across the globe with their commanding performances, of which Loudwire proclaimed: "it's their famously vivacious live shows that truly enthrall, especially when they pull out some of bassist Daniel Oliver's self-made gadgets. For instance, there's the 'Scorpion Tale', an extremely heavy beast made of metal scraps whose Ableton software permits singer Jonny Hawkins to alter multiple timbres (such as guitar, bass and vocals) while riding it. Then, you have the 'Drumtron/Bassinator,' a rotating bass stand connected to drums that allows for three-man bass solos."

Photo credit: Travis Shinn