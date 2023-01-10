NOTHING MORE Announces 'Spirits 2023' North American Tour With CROWN THE EMPIRE And THOUSAND BELOW

Lauded as one of mainstream rock's most powerful and distinctive acts, three-times-Grammy-nominated active rock group NOTHING MORE kicks off the new year by announcing the "Spirits 2023" North American headlining tour.

The "Spirits 2023" tour will be presented by the mental health non-profit organization To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA). It will launch March 31 in Richmond, Virginia with special guests CROWN THE EMPIRE and THOUSAND BELOW before NOTHING MORE split off for two solo headlining shows (May 6 in Phoenix, Arizona and May 26 in Bloomington, Illinois),followed by a stop at Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio on May 28.

General admission and VIP tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). NOTHING MORE fan club presale GA and VIP tickets will be available today (January 10) starting at 12:00 p.m. ET using code "VALHALLA."

"For the last 17 years, To Write Love On Her Arms has been finding ways to use live music as a means to connect people to local and affordable options for mental health care," relays TWLOHA's director of outreach Chad Moses. "In that time, we've been fortunate enough to see some of the very best examples where conversations of mental health have been expressed and received from the stage and in the crowds. We've not done this work alone — rather these conversations have been cultivated through active relationships with countless fans, music industry professionals, and artists. Within those ranks, NOTHING MORE has proven to be among the most consistent and loyal friends to the organization, and that friendship grew in large part due to how they craft their art. When the band performs a song about mental health — or about hope, or about pain — they aren't treating the stage as a pulpit but instead as an invitation. What they have to say or sing finds its true value in how it is received by the listeners and how those fans choose to live out the next chapters. Simply put, NOTHING MORE is what it looks and sounds like to feel a little less alone, and is proof that our deepest questions and challenges can be fertile ground for building community."

NOTHING MORE's 2022 album "Spirits" via Better Noise Music was inspired by the philosophy of Alan Watts and Carl Jung and an introspective look at the results on one's psyche after being isolated due to the pandemic. The album was accompanied by a meta-personality "Spirits Test" designed by frontman Jonny Hawkins — similar to tests such as Myers-Briggs, Big 5 and the Zodiac — which results in finding out one's "Spirit Type", one of seven personality characters based on the test's results. Each "Spirit Type" is paired to a track on "Spirits" which the band have further highlighted with lyric video visualizers showcasing the artwork for the associated "Spirit Type." Last week NOTHING MORE unveiled the visualizer for "Dream With Me" and they will next reveal the visualizer for "Valhalla" with a YouTube video premiere and Instagram live question-and-answer session this Thursday, January 12.

NOTHING MORE will further develop the story of these "Spirit Types" in their upcoming graphic novel "Spirits Vol. 1" due this spring via Z2 Comics.

NOTHING MORE tour dates:

Mar. 31 - Richmond, VA - The National

Apr. 01 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Apr. 02 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Apr. 04 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

Apr. 05 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Apr. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Apr. 08 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Apr. 09 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Apr. 11 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

Apr. 12 - Dubuque, AL - Five Flags Civic Center

Apr. 13 - Clive, IA - Horizons Event Center

Apr. 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Apr. 16 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Apr. 17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

Apr. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Apr. 21 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

Apr. 22 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

Apr. 24 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

Apr. 25 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory

Apr. 27 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Apr. 28 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater

Apr. 29 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory

May 01 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

May 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

May 05 - San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark

May 06 - Phoenix, AZ - AK Chin Pavillion

May 26 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

May 27 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Photo credit: Jody Domingue