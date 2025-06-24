NOVEMBERS DOOM Announces New Album 'Major Arcana'

NOVEMBERS DOOM has released the official music video for "Major Arcana", the title track of the band's upcoming album.

NOVEMBERS DOOM's twelfth full-length effort, "Major Arcana" will be made available on September 19 via Prophecy Productions.

Following six long years after their acclaimed latest opus "Nephilim Grove" (2019),the American dark metal stalwarts have raised the stakes even higher by creating a conceptual album that thematically draws inspiration from tarot and divination. This overarching theme reflects in the artwork and design of "Major Arcana" as well as in the lyrical storytelling throughout the album. NOVEMBERS DOOM are pushing forward with renewed vigor and a burning desire to expand their artistic boundaries even further.

From the hauntingly ethereal vibes of the opening track, "June", through brutally crushing songs like "Ravenous", as well as the epic sadness and yearning of tracks like "Mercy" and "Bleed Static" to the frenetically energetic hooks found on "The Fool" and "Dusking Day", "Major Arcana" sees NOVEMBERS DOOM covering a wide range of sounds and emotions. Once again, with the production team of engineer Chris Djuricic at Belle Sound Studio and the legendary Dan Swanö (EDGE OF SANITY, NIGHTINGALE) handling the mixing and mastering duties, "Major Arcana" boldly underscores the band's reputation for delivering exceptional albums that sound dark, heavy, epic, and emotionally stirring all at once.

NOVEMBERS DOOM vocalist Paul Kuhr comments: "The title track 'Major Arcana' represents significant growth for us, exploring new ideas and taking ourselves out of our comfort zone — both musically and thematically. Yet we are still staying true to who we are and the artistic legacy that we have created for so many years now. Each of us pushed hard to challenge ourselves as performers as well as songwriters, and we could hardly be any prouder of what we have accomplished with 'Major Arcana', both in terms of the song itself as well as the new album as a whole."

"Major Arcana" track listing:

01. June

02. Major Arcana

03. Ravenous

04. Mercy

05. The Dance

06. The Fool

07. Bleed Static

08. Chatter

09. Dusking Day

10. XXII

In other news, NOVEMBERS DOOM will release a 20th-anniversary edition of its cult album "The Pale Haunt Departure" (2005) on October 3, 2025. This collectors' edition full-length will be made available on vinyl for the first time and as a lavish artbook including seven exclusive bonus tracks, rare images and liner notes. Mailorder customers who order both albums will receive "The Pale Haunt Departure" early and together with "Major Arcana" on September 19.

Founded in 1989 in Chicago, Illinois by vocalist Paul Kuhr, NOVEMBERS DOOM have continued to grow and evolve over more than three decades. Initially emerging as one of the leaders of American death doom, their debut album "Amid Its Hallowed Mirth" in early 1995 set the band firmly on a dark musical course. Over the following years, they have gradually refined and developed a style that they have coined "dark metal".

Their distinct sound encompasses many different elements and musical influences that make NOVEMBERS DOOM a unique band that is hard to categorise and pigeonhole. This evolution of their signature style has garnered much praise and reverence from the metal underground and beyond. Albums such as "The Knowing" (2000),2005's "The Pale Haunt Departure" and "Bled White" (2014) have received high praise and acknowledgements from critics, fans, and their peers alike.

NOVEMBERS DOOM's mastery of seamlessly blending their death metal and doom roots with progressive, folk, and classic rock influences has allowed the band to grow and change in fresh and surprising ways, while always retaining their signature feel and atmospheres that have remained a constant throughout the band's career.

After enduring the various trials and tribulations presented by the world in recent years, NOVEMBERS DOOM enter their 36th year of existence with renewed focus and excitement about their new album, "Major Arcana".

While no divination may accurately predict where NOVEMBERS DOOM will go from here or how the deck might be stacked against or in favour of them, rest assured that they have poured their souls into the creation of this new album. Get ready to hear "Major Arcana" and to see it unleashed onto an eagerly anticipating world!

NOVEMBERS DOOM is:

Paul Kuhr - vocals

Larry Roberts - lead guitar

Vito Marchese - rhythm guitar

Mike Feldman - bass guitar

Garry Naples - drums