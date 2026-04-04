NUNSLAUGHTER Shares Music Video For 'Jesus F***ing Dies'April 4, 2026
Cleveland's unholy denizens of the underground NUNSLAUGHTER have released their new single, "Jesus F***ing Dies", off of their upcoming "Satanic Chaos Legions" album, due on June 26, 2026 via BLKIIBLK debut. "Jesus F***ing Dies" arrives alongside an official music video, available to view below.
On the new track, NUNSLAUGHTER vocalist Don Of The Dead comments: "This song germinated with one line from our guitarist, Tormentor, when he asked 'Did Mary cum when Jesus was conceived?' I find the whole gospel absurd but the best part of the story is where 'Jesus F***ing Dies.'"
A constant in extreme metal and an unyielding inspiration for generations of black metal and thrash provocateurs, NUNSLAUGHTER's latest hymnal of brutality kicks off with a call to irreligious arms and doesn't let go until the bloody end. Tracks like the grinding "Peukharist" or the uncompromising "Unsacrament" batter the senses like the bastard offspring of SLAYER and "Earth A.D."-era MISFITS, inverting crucifixes while worshipping at the hoof of the ibex.
Having already set fire to the international metal scene with festival appearances across the globe and a European tour on the way, make no mistake: NUNSLAUGHTER's campaign of world-defilement is just beginning.
On the upcoming album, Don Of The Dead shares: "With BLKIIBLK on our side, NUNSLAUGHTER can ram the black horn of Satan down the throats of every metalhead on the planet, spitting fresh venom and blistering hatred directly into the rotting face of Christianity with 'Satanic Chaos Legions'."
"Satanic Chaos Legions" track listing:
01. Satanic Chaos Legions
02. Jesus F***ing Dies
03. Unsacrament
04. Christian Ruse
05. Die Your Own Death
06. Rotten Messiah
07. Peukharist
08. In The Flames Of Inferno
09. Heavenless
10. Lucifer The Light
11. Cathedral Stench
12. Listen To The Lies
13. Infernal Reign
14. The Spear Of Satan
NUNSLAUGHTER will hit the road this summer for European tour.
NUNSLAUGHTER is:
Don Of The Dead - Vocals
Wrath - Drums
Malum - Bass
Tormentor - Guitar
Photo credit: @necroshorns