NUNSLAUGHTER Shares Music Video For 'Jesus F***ing Dies'

Cleveland's unholy denizens of the underground NUNSLAUGHTER have released their new single, "Jesus F***ing Dies", off of their upcoming "Satanic Chaos Legions" album, due on June 26, 2026 via BLKIIBLK debut. "Jesus F***ing Dies" arrives alongside an official music video, available to view below.

On the new track, NUNSLAUGHTER vocalist Don Of The Dead comments: "This song germinated with one line from our guitarist, Tormentor, when he asked 'Did Mary cum when Jesus was conceived?' I find the whole gospel absurd but the best part of the story is where 'Jesus F***ing Dies.'"

A constant in extreme metal and an unyielding inspiration for generations of black metal and thrash provocateurs, NUNSLAUGHTER's latest hymnal of brutality kicks off with a call to irreligious arms and doesn't let go until the bloody end. Tracks like the grinding "Peukharist" or the uncompromising "Unsacrament" batter the senses like the bastard offspring of SLAYER and "Earth A.D."-era MISFITS, inverting crucifixes while worshipping at the hoof of the ibex.

Having already set fire to the international metal scene with festival appearances across the globe and a European tour on the way, make no mistake: NUNSLAUGHTER's campaign of world-defilement is just beginning.

On the upcoming album, Don Of The Dead shares: "With BLKIIBLK on our side, NUNSLAUGHTER can ram the black horn of Satan down the throats of every metalhead on the planet, spitting fresh venom and blistering hatred directly into the rotting face of Christianity with 'Satanic Chaos Legions'."

"Satanic Chaos Legions" track listing:

01. Satanic Chaos Legions

02. Jesus F***ing Dies

03. Unsacrament

04. Christian Ruse

05. Die Your Own Death

06. Rotten Messiah

07. Peukharist

08. In The Flames Of Inferno

09. Heavenless

10. Lucifer The Light

11. Cathedral Stench

12. Listen To The Lies

13. Infernal Reign

14. The Spear Of Satan

NUNSLAUGHTER will hit the road this summer for European tour.

NUNSLAUGHTER is:

Don Of The Dead - Vocals

Wrath - Drums

Malum - Bass

Tormentor - Guitar

Photo credit: @necroshorns