OBITUARY To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'World Demise' With Full-Album-Performance Livestream

Florida death metallers OBITUARY will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their fourth album, "World Demise", by performing it in full during an in-studio livestream.

Says the band: "We are super excited and want to invite all our fans around the World to join us September 7th & 8th (5pm EST) as we celebrate the 30 year anniversary of World Demise as we go 'LIVE' from RedNeck Studio in Florida and bring you Back-to-Back Nights of OBITUARY Classics and 'World Demise' Full Album Performance!!"

The first night (September 7) will serve as the final rehearsal for OBITUARY's U.S. tour with SEPULTURA while the second night (September 8) will consist of the "World Demise" full album performance.

For more information, visit obituarylive.com.

OBITUARY's latest studio album, "Dying Of Everything", came out in January 2023 via Relapse Records.

In 2022, Decibel Books released "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", the fully authorized biography of OBITUARY. The book was written by David E. Gehlke, author of "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" and "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost".

Last year, OBITUARY drummer Donald Tardy told Kerrang! magazine that the extended hiatus he and his bandmates went on in 1997 was a positive experience.

"Hindsight is 20/20," he said. "At the time we didn't know if that break was going to be one year, two years, six years or whatever it was. But, looking back, it was fantastic for us to step away and recharge, to get away from the music industry and that scene at the age that we were. And we were gone for long enough that we were hungry again when we got back onstage. It's weird to look back at how long ago that was. Our 'second career' has lasted longer than a lot of bands' entire existences."

Photo credit: Tim Hubbard