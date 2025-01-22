  • facebook
OBITUARY To Celebrate 35th Anniversary Of 'Cause Of Death' Album On North American Tour

January 22, 2025

Florida death metallers OBITUARY will celebrate the 35th anniversary of their second album, "Cause Of Death", on a North American tour this spring. Support on the trek will come from NAILS, TERROR, SPIRITWORLD and PEST CONTROL.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday January 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time at www.obituary.cc/tour.

Tour dates:

Apr. 18 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
Apr. 19 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Apr. 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Apr. 22 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
Apr. 24 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Apr. 25 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Apr. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
Apr. 27 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
Apr. 29 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Apr. 30 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
May 02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
May 03 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
May 05 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
May 06 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
May 07 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
May 09 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
May 10 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
May 11 - New Kensington, PA @ Perversing Underground
May 14 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
May 19 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
May 20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
May 22 - Maspeth, NY @ Knockdown Center
May 24 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
May 25 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

OBITUARY's latest studio album, "Dying Of Everything", came out in January 2023 via Relapse Records.

In 2022, Decibel Books released "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", the fully authorized biography of OBITUARY. The book was written by David E. Gehlke, author of "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" and "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost".

In 2023, OBITUARY drummer Donald Tardy told Kerrang! magazine that the extended hiatus he and his bandmates went on in 1997 was a positive experience.

"Hindsight is 20/20," he said. "At the time we didn't know if that break was going to be one year, two years, six years or whatever it was. But, looking back, it was fantastic for us to step away and recharge, to get away from the music industry and that scene at the age that we were. And we were gone for long enough that we were hungry again when we got back onstage. It's weird to look back at how long ago that was. Our 'second career' has lasted longer than a lot of bands' entire existences."

In a 2014 interview with Vice, OBITUARY singer John Tardy stated about the band's songwriting process: "Songwriting-wise, it's easy. We really don't struggle to write songs. We've never written a song that we didn't record. We've been together so much. If Trevor [Peres, guitar] just starts off with a rhythm, he almost immediately stops himself before Don or I can say hey, that's not where we're going; it gets erased off the board so fast. What's not easy is the task of actually recording yourself. It really takes a lot of focus in the studio. Playing live — anyone can walk out in front of 30,000 people — you have so much adrenaline going, that's the easy part. You walk into the study and I'm staring at my brother and a microphone and just sitting there—to try and find that emotion, especially with this style of music, to get that energy in a studio, to me, is the biggest challenge. The songwriting is pretty cool. We just allow ourselves to time for things to work. The songwriting's been falling together pretty cool."

Photo credit: Tim Hubbard

