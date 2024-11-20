OBSCURA Announces New Album 'A Sonication'

With "A Sonication", Germany-based metal band OBSCURA launches the second of its trilogy concept, set to be released on February 7, 2025 via Nuclear Blast.

The group's second (seventh overall) album for Nuclear Blast pivots on many fronts. Advanced, elegant, and yet refreshing, "A Sonication" sums up past endeavors effortlessly as it gazes with purpose and conviction into the future. OBSCURA are fan-renowned and critically acclaimed for challenging and then expanding upon norms. From "Retribution" (2004) through "A Valediction" (2021),the band flourished and made significant progress in a musical genre unprepared for a creative shot of German invention. "A Sonication" spearheads OBSCURA into a new era of extreme metal.

Check out the video for the first single "Silver Linings" below. The opening track of the album is a powerful and melodic song, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of OBSCURA's ever-evolving musical journey.

OBSCURA mastermind Steffen Kummerer comments: "With 'Silver Linings' we present you the first track of our brand new album 'A Sonication', which sees the light of day in early 2025. Supporting the new record, OBSCURA will embark on the first leg of a world tour in February next year. Lend your ear to the music, and see you at a venue near you!"

"A Sonication" track listing:

01. Silver Linings

02. Evenfall

03. In Solitude

04. The Prolonging

05. Beyond The Seventh Sun

06. Stardust

07. The Sun Eater

08. A Sonication

A European tour is set to kick off in February 2025. Joining OBSCURA on tour will be American progressive deathcore outfit RINGS OF SATURN and GOROD, the technical death metal force from France. With this international lineup, fans can expect a night of diverse and electrifying performances.