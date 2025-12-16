OBSCURA Announces March/April 2026 U.S. Tour With ALLEGAEON, COGNITIVE And CRYPTOSIS

German progressive death metal masters OBSCURA will return to the U.S. this spring for the "Stardust" tour. The 18-date run will begin on March 15 at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, include key stops in Austin, Philadelphia, and Detroit, and conclude on April 3 in Roseville, California. Support on the trek will come from ALLEGAEON, COGNITIVE and CRYPTOSIS.

OBSCURA's Steffen Kummerer comments: "OBSCURA will return to the United States in March and April 2026 as part of the ongoing 'A Sonication World Tour' (2025–2027). We look forward to presenting material from the new album alongside a selection of deep cuts that have never been performed live before. Joining us are ALLEGAEON and COGNITIVE from the United States — both leading forces in modern technical and progressive death metal — and Dutch avant-garde thrash unit CRYPTOSIS, completing a powerful and diverse lineup. The 'Stardust USA 2026' tour promises an immersive and uncompromising live experience for our North American fans."

Tickets for the tour will be available on Friday, December 19 at 10:00 PST at realmofobscura.com/live.

Confirmed dates for OBSCURA's "Stardust" U.S. 2026 tour with ALLEGAEON, COGNITIVE and CRYPTOSIS are:

March 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky-A-Go-Go

March 14 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

March 15 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

March 16 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

March 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective

March 18 - Haltom City, TX @ Haltom Theater

March 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

March 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

March 25 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

March 26 - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music All

March 27 - Lakewood, OH @ Mercury Music Lounge

March 28 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

March 29 - Joilet, IL @ The Forge

March 30 - Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse On Broadway

March 31 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

April 01 - Salt Late City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

April 02 - Reno, NV @ Club Underground

April 03 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post