ALL THAT REMAINS Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour With BORN OF OSIRIS And DEAD EYES

ALL THAT REMAINS has announced a spring 2026 U.S. headlining tour. Support on the trek will come from BORN OF OSIRIS and DEAD EYES.

Tour dates:

April 29 - Albany, NY – Empire Live

April 30 - Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts

May 01 - Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

May 02 - Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

May 05 - Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

May 07 - Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

May 08 - Charleston, SC – Music Farm

May 09 - Greenville, SC – The Radio Room

May 11 - St. Louis, MO – The Sovereign

May 12 - Joliet, IL – The Forge

May 14 - Grand Rapids, MI – The Big Room

May 15 - Cadillac, MI – Venue Event Center

May 16 - Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

May 18 - Wyandotte, MI – District 142

May 19 - Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

May 21 - Harrisburg, PA – Capital City Music Hall

May 22 - New Haven, CT – Toads

May 23 - Worcester, MA – The Palladium

This past July, guitarist Jason Richardson exited ALL THAT REMAINS after a nearly seven-year run with the band.

Richardson joined ALL THAT REMAINS on lead guitar after the tragic passing of the band's lead guitarist and co-founding member Oliver "Oli" Herbert in late 2018.

Richardson had previously collaborated with such artists as FALLING IN REVERSE, POLYPHIA, AUGUST BURNS RED, VEIL OF MAYA and WITHIN DESTRUCTION.

Herbert began playing guitar at 14. He co-founded ALL THAT REMAINS with singer Phil Labonte in 1998.

ALL THAT REMAINS's tenth studio album, "Antifragile", came out on January 31, 2025. The follow-up to 2018's "Victim Of The New Disease" included the four singles that band had released in the months leading up to the LP's arrival: "Divine" in May 2024, "Let You Go" in June 2024, "No Tomorrow" in August 2024 and "Forever Cold" in November 2024.

"Divine" marked ALL THAT REMAINS's first original new material since the passing of Herbert. "Divine" also ushered in a period of rebirth for ALL THAT REMAINS, which is, for the first in its career, 100 percent independent and will be releasing future material on its own label — All That Remains Records.

In July 2023, longtime ALL THAT REMAINS drummer Jason Costa announced his departure from the group, citing "deeply personal" reasons that "have nothing to do with any drama or anything within the band."

Jason was the featured drummer on the previous six ALL THAT REMAINS albums: "Overcome" (2008),"For We Are Many" (2010),"A War You Cannot Win" (2012),"The Order Of Things" (2015),"Madness" (2017) and "Victim Of The New Disease" (2018).

Back in March 2022, Costa left ALL THAT REMAINS' U.S. tour in order to "deal with some personal matters." He was replaced by Anthony Barone, who had previously played with BENEATH THE MASSACRE and SHADOW OF INTENT.

In 2023, ALL THAT REMAINS's breakthrough album "The Fall Of Ideals", was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for sales in excess of 500,000 copies in the United States.

In 2022, ALL THAT REMAINS embarked on "The Fall Of Ideals" 15th-anniversary tour.

"The Fall Of Ideals" was reissued in November 2021. The best-selling title features such fan favorites as "This Calling", "Six" and "The Air That I Breathe".