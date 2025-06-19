METALLICA: Official CLIFF BURTON Jack Rack Collection Released By PLUGINZ

Music lifestyle brand Pluginz honors metal royalty with its latest drop: the Cliff Burton x Jack Rack collection. This release celebrates the life, legacy, and thunderous sound of Cliff Burton — METALLICA's iconic bassist and a pioneer of metal music — and is now available on thejackrack.com, with a broader rollout coming soon via Amazon and select retailers.

The collection is anchored by a custom-designed Jack Rack wall-mounted key holder, featuring Cliff's signature style and a powerful red-and-black design titled "The Major Rager." Built using authentic amp hardware, this functional collectible lets fans plug in and hang up their keys with a daily nod to one of metal's most beloved musicians.

"Cliff Burton changed the game. He brought classical complexity and headbanging grit to the bass like nobody else," said Mike Stricklin, founder and CEO of Pluginz. "We wanted this Jack Rack to feel like a tribute and a time capsule — something fans can see every day and remember the sound that shook the world."

Each Jack Rack purchase includes four guitar plug keychains and a wall mounting kit. Fans can also customize their Jack Rack with additional magnetic faceplates.

This collection follows Pluginz's recent drops with MEGADETH and Ozzy Osbourne, cementing the brand as a go-to destination for metal fans and collectors everywhere.

Follow Pluginz on LinkedIn and @pluginzkeychains on Instagram and for updates, behind-the-scenes peeks, and more product reveals.

Pluginz is a music lifestyle brand bringing the spirit of the stage and the look of iconic gear into everyday life. Best known for the Jack Rack — a wall-mounted key holder made with real amp materials — Pluginz blends form and function with a rock-inspired edge that speaks to musicians and fans alike. From guitar plug keychains to build-your-own Jack Racks, apparel, and more, Pluginz delivers both original creations and officially licensed collabs with icons like Marshall, Fender, OASIS and Ozzy Osbourne. Designed to turn heads, Pluginz gear brings backstage attitude to any space.

Pluginz products are available through its official web site and select retailers, including Guitar Center and Amazon. Explore the full lineup at pluginzkeychains.com and follow along @pluginzkeychains on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest.

Cliff was asked to join METALLICA in 1982 after the band saw him perform with his group at the time, TRAUMA.

The bassist was not willing to move to Los Angeles, where METALLICA was based, so they decided to move to the San Francisco area so that he would join.

Burton played on METALLICA's first three studio albums — "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning" and "Master Of Puppets" — and co-wrote classic songs like "Ride The Lightning", "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "Fade To Black", "Creeping Death" and "Master Of Puppets".

Burton's initial replacement in the group was Jason Newsted, who stayed in the lineup until 2001. Robert Trujillo joined in 2003 and remains in the band to this day.

February 10, 2018 was proclaimed "Cliff Burton Day" by Alameda County supervisors. The late METALLICA bassist would have turned 56 years old on that date had he lived.

Burton died in a tragic tour bus accident in 1986.

Cliff's huge talent and achievements were chronicled in book form with the 2009 global publication of "To Live Is To Die: The Life And Death Of Metallica's Cliff Burton", written by U.K.-based author Joel McIver and published by Jawbone Press. The foreword was provided by METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett.