Official KISS Coloring Book Now Available

U.K. independent publisher Rock N' Roll Colouring has set a March 21 release date for the first 100% official coloring book from the hottest band in the world — KISS.

Featuring iconic artwork and instantly recognizable images all printed on high-quality paper in a square format officially licensed by KISS, these amazing designs span the band's explosive 50-year career and have the potential for hours of satisfying coloring in.

Mixing classic images from incredible albums such as "Destroyer", "Rock And Roll All Over" and "Sonic Boom", with trademark images of the Starchild and the Demon, the book offers something for fans of all eras of the band, and all levels of coloring ability.

Pre order "The Official KISS Colouring Book" at this location.

Devised and created by two lifelong rock and heavy metal devotees and coloring book fans, Rock N' Roll Colouring was formed by fans for fans.

Every effort has gone into making sure this book does justice to the legendary artwork of KISS and is printed on high-quality paper in the U.K.

Coloring has positive benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines the love of the music with the love of the art.

The KISS book follows on from the previous official Rock N' Roll Colouring titles from IRON MAIDEN, ALICE COOPER, MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH and CANNIBAL CORPSE.