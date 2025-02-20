Official MOTÖRHEAD Coffee 'Speedfreak' To Launch At Daytona Bike Week 2025

MOTÖRHEAD's signature "Speedfreak" blend is the loudest, fastest, and heaviest coffee you'll ever ingest, a bold-bodied paint-peeling, face-ripper containing notes of dark chocolate, caramel, and cocoa primed to fuel your day (truth be told, it's also a little nutty with a "fruit kick" to boot!). Built for speed? Welcome aboard!

Concept Cafes shares: "We're just humbly honored to be a very small part in the iconic MOTÖRHEAD legend and share some freakishly delicious coffee with all the fans in the MOTÖRHEAD universe! The 'Speedfreak' coffee concept came about when somebody (working on the project) literally blurted out a descript, and then the prologue really began kind of writing itself. The 'Speedfreak' Homeric epic spins a cylindrical dead man's tale of the almighty MOTÖRHEAD launching a custom '75 Chevy Big-Block hot rod engine into the ether only to return as the monstrous 'Speedfreak' goliath 50 years later, fueled by coffee beans of an unknown alien origin, and propelled by the louder-than-everything reverberations from Lemmy's signature 'Murder One' amp stack. MOTÖRHEAD's 'Speedfreak' coffee is more than just a cup of joe, it's a no-brakes, hang-on-if you-can lifestyle; if it's got wheels or motion, 'Speedfreak' will burn 'em out!"

Concept Cafes/MOTÖRHEAD "Speedfreak" Daytona Bike Week pop-up events:

* Friday, February 28 - Sanford, FL @ Seminole Harley Davidson from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* Saturday, March 1 - New Smyrna Beach, FL @ Billy Lane's Sons of Speed (Vintage Motorcycle Race) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Monday, March 3 - Ormond Beach, FL @ Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley Davidson from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Tuesday, March 4 - Ormond Beach, FL @ Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley Davidson from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Wednesday, March 3 - Samsula, FL @ Sopotnick's Cabbage Patch Bar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Thursday, March 6 - Ormond Beach FL @ Willie's Tropical Tattoo Custom Chopper Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.conceptcafes.com.

MOTÖRHEAD, the multi-generational soundtrack and lifestyle for millions worldwide, will celebrate its 50th year in 2025, and in honor of this historic milestone, a series of releases and events will take place throughout the year. Having played live to millions of fans, and sold over 25 million albums in their career, the Grammy Award-winning MOTÖRHEAD are as popular as ever as their golden jubilee commences. In 2024, the band enjoyed a brand new U.K. top 10 single in October with "Lawman", racked up over 320 million streams globally, numbered 20 million listeners on Spotify, and garnered over 112 million views on YouTube. And starting with a very special release to be announced in May, the year 2025 will be a celebration that confirms MOTÖRHEAD is for life and Lemmy is forever.