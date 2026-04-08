Official OZZY OSBOURNE Tribute Watch To Arrive In May; 100% Of Proceeds To Go To MusiCares

London-based Split Watches has announced the global release of the official Ozzy Osbourne tribute watch, "The Ozzy", exclusively available Thursday, May 14 at splitwatches.com. This 50-piece limited-edition run celebrates Ozzy's enduring cultural legacy and is priced at $2,960 (U.S.) with 100% of the proceeds being donated to MusiCares, the nonprofit partner of the Recording Academy and leading charity supporting the health and well-being of the music community.

"This watch represents something very meaningful — Ozzy always said, 'Time is the most precious thing in the world. Be very careful not to waste it," Sharon Osbourne says. "We're delighted that Split Watches created such a thoughtful piece that truly captures Ozzy's spirit. The fact that they're donating the proceeds to MusiCares, an organization that my husband and I have admired and supported for many years, is just fantastic. The money raised is a great way for us to continue to support MusiCares and the music community."

"The Ozzy" is a tribute to a legend — Ozzy's groundbreaking work via his solo career and as a member of BLACK SABBATH shaped hard rock for generations. For the Split founders, both lifelong fans of SABBATH and Ozzy, his impact goes far beyond the music.

"What Ozzy stood for is deeply ingrained in what we stand for and evident in every expression of the brand — he never pretended to be anything other than who he was" says Split co-founder Ed Margulies. "He was raw and human. No borrowed playbook, no ego, he pushed boundaries."

For Split co-founder and former musician Dara Amjadi, Ozzy's influence is deeply personal. "These were the posters on my wall growing up," Dara says. "The records that shaped what I wanted to do with my life. Music like that stays with you. It's part of who you become."

The team adds: "Ozzy stepped into the wider public eye through 'The Osbournes' and what he revealed went far beyond reality TV. He showed that firstly he was a great family man, and also that vulnerability isn't a weight meant to hold people down — it's a force that can set everyone free. By owning every flaw, every struggle, and every unfiltered moment, he gave people permission to do the same.

"That's the spirit we want in everything we make. The watch is an expression of what Ozzy and his music represented to us. In that honesty, he forged something rare — an unspoken, unbreakable bond with people across the world. Split is for those who value authenticity over ego."

"At MusiCares, we exist to support the people who make music possible, through every triumph and every hardship." said Theresa Wolters, executive director of MusiCares. "Ozzy's impact on music and culture is immeasurable, and just as important is how he cared for people who make music possible. We're deeply grateful to Sharon Osbourne and Split Watches for honoring Ozzy's legacy in such a beautiful and fitting way. Together, we ensure that music people have the help they need, to keep the music playing for all of us."

"The Ozzy" is based on Split's MC collection that features a revolutionary Seiko family automatic chronograph. Using the most advanced modern materials, the watch is intentionally designed to be unpolished and stripped back. "The Ozzy" features the rock legend's iconic purple tinted glasses on the sub dials and his cross at 12 o'clock. Each piece is meticulously hand painted and Ozzy's logo can be seen on the rotor through Split's exhibition case back.

"We want our watches to start conversations that matter." Dara says, "the conversations we rarely make time for."

"Our collaboration with MusiCares started the way the best things often do, with a conversation," the Split team says. "One of our earliest clients, who worked in the music, spoke highly of MusiCares and introduced us. He wasn't wrong. What we discovered wasn't just a charity, but a much-needed support system for those in the industry. It only took a couple of conversations with Wynnie Wynn to realize our shared values, love of music and a belief that it's essential to create a safe space for people in the community to talk. From that point on, it became clear that we needed to do something together, something with intent and purpose.

"All proceeds from 'The Ozzy' will support MusiCares, which provides critical health services, financial assistance, and mental health support to music professionals. MusiCares helps the humans behind the music because music gives so much to the world. The collaboration reflects a belief that objects we choose should carry meaning."

Split Watches was founded by Ed and Dara after a dinner between two lifelong friends, discussing the need for a modern watch with greater meaning. Ed, a third-generation watchmaker trained in Switzerland, spent decades working with some of the most respected names in horology, including Audemars Piguet and Vacheron Constantin and Dara, is a former musician. Split brings together people who feel deeply and wear their feelings proudly. They don't need to blend in or follow inherited rules.

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts.