Official SLEEP TOKEN Coloring Book Now Available

U.K. independent publisher Rock N' Roll Colouring has announced the first official coloring book from SLEEP TOKEN, modern rock's leading innovators.

Featuring iconic artwork and instantly recognizable images all printed on high quality paper in a square format officially licensed and fully endorsed by SLEEP TOKEN, these amazing designs have the potential for hours of satisfying coloring in. The book encourages you to journey deep into the enigmatic imagery of SLEEP TOKEN's latest groundbreaking album "Even In Arcadia", a No. 1 album in both the U.K. and the U.S.

The book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image with detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint. Utilizing artwork from the latest album alongside iconic renderings of Vessel, as well as specially created unique mandalas, the book provides fans with the perfect opportunity to add their own personal stamp on SLEEP TOKEN's complex and creative world.

The staggering phenomenon of SLEEP TOKEN has been growing steadily over the course of four incredibly daring, genre defying albums, culminating in this year's career high "Even In Arcadia", released via major label RCA. A headline appearance at the Download festival this summer drew one of the biggest crowds to the event in recent years, while the band was recently nominated for two Grammy Awards. Steeped in symbolism and mystery, the band refuses to give interviews and blends post-rock, metal, pop, soul and electronica to create a unique sound that had propelled modern rock music forward at a lightning pace. SLEEP TOKEN fans, known collectively as "Followers", revel in the band's secrecy and hidden meaning, often wearing masks and costumes similar to the band themselves.

Devised and created by two lifelong rock and heavy metal devotees and coloring book fans, Rock N' Roll Colouring was formed by fans for fans. Every effort has gone into making sure this book does justice to the vision of SLEEP TOKEN and their vivid iconography, bearing witness to one of the charismatic and innovative bands of the moment.

Coloring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines the love of the music with the love of the art.

The SLEEP TOKEN book follows on from the previous Rock N' Roll Colouring releases from heavy music icons such as IRON MAIDEN, Alice Cooper, MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST, CANNIBAL CORPSE, THIN LIZZY and MEGADETH.

The book is published on December 5, available for worldwide shipping, and can be ordered via Eyesore Merch. A limited number of the books will be available with an exclusive print featuring a color render of a specially created mandala image taken from the book.

The first commercially successful adult coloring books were reportedly published in 2012 and 2013. Since then, the medium has evolved to serve niche interests of customers and has become a category all unto its own.

Photo credit: Andy Ford