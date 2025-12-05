THE DEAD DAISIES Announce Spring 2027 European Tour Dates

THE DEAD DAISIES are set to tour Europe in the spring of 2027.

The essence of THE DEAD DAISIES has always been about touring, connecting with fans and bringing that raw, good-time energy to every stage they play.

THE DEAD DAISIES guitarist David Lowy commented: "We can't wait to get back to Europe and the UK in 2027 playing some new music and your DAISIES favorites. There's nothing like the energy of our fans over there, it always feels like coming home."

After touring five continents, visiting 47 countries, rocking 301 cities, playing 618 shows and clocking up thousands of miles, THE DEAD DAISIES will be itching to get back out there touring again and do what they do best, hitting the road and cranking it up nice and loud.

Fresh off the release of "Live At Stonedead", THE DEAD DAISIES are now hard at work crafting new riffs, new songs and plenty of unapologetic, hard-hitting rock. With new music brewing, loud amps, big guitar riffs, soaring vocals, and driving rhythms, 2027 is shaping up to be one hell of a year, reminding everyone why live rock still rules.

THE DEAD DAISIES 2027 European tour dates:

March 04 - Zeche - Bochum, DE

March 05 - De Effenaar - Eindhoven, NL

March 06 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, DE

March 09 - O2 Forum - London, UK

March 10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

March 13 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, FR

March 14 - Z7 - Pratteln, CH

March 16 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, IT

March 17 - Backstage - Munich, DE

March 19 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, CZ

March 20 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, DE

March 21 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, DE

"Live At Stonedead" was made available digitally on November 14, 2025. The effort contains THE DEAD DAISIES' electrifying closing performance at the Stonedead festival on August 23, 2025. The album captures THE DEAD DAISIES in full flight, with frontman John Corabi commanding the stage, Doug Aldrich tearing into his guitar solos, David Lowy's driving riffs, Michael Devin with his thunderous bass and Tommy Clufetos pounding those skins along with the kind of crowd energy only Stonedead can deliver.

"We were pumped to wrap up a great U.K. tour at the Stonedead festival in Newark," Aldrich said. "It turned out to be such a great show we decided to release it for you guys. The audience was fired up and it was an awesome night of rock! Hope you enjoy this and see ya again as soon as possible."

Fans can experience the performance with the live video for "Long Way To Go - Live At Stonedead", available for viewing below.

THE DEAD DAISIES are an Australian-American supergroup, founded by rhythm guitarist and businessman David Lowy, which boasts a powerhouse rotating lineup of rock stars.

For over a decade, THE DEAD DAISIES have been captivating audiences with their no-holds-barred rock sound, channeling the grit and soul of classic '70s rock into modern anthems. With seven studio albums, a live album, a covers album, and a best-of collection under their belt, the band has shared stages with rock royalty including KISS, GUNS N' ROSES, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD and many more.

THE DEAD DAISIES' latest collection of original material, "Light 'Em Up", came out in September 2024 via Germany's SPV and Japan's Ward Records. The LP was helmed by Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

THE DEAD DAISIES were touring earlier this year in support of their first full-fledged blues album, "Lookin' For Trouble", out now via Fame / Malaco Records. Tracked live at FAME Studios, the album's singles — "Boom Boom", a take on the John Lee Hooker classic, and "Crossroads", a tribute to Robert Johnson — have earned praise for their energy and authenticity.