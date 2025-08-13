ONSLAUGHT Announces Return Of Singer SY KEELER

U.K. thrash metal pioneers ONSLAUGHT have announced the return of their legendary vocalist Sy Keeler.

After a six-year hiatus, Keeler will hit the ground running at the BEC Arena in Manchester on November 9 for an explosive show at the U.K.'s Damnation Festival. Following this, ONSLAUGHT will be heading Down Under for the band's long-awaited Australian debut, before kicking off their freshly announced 2026 "The Force From Hell" European run.

ONSLAUGHT guitarist Nige Rockett comments: "Wow, this is truly incredible having Sy back in the ONSLAUGHT camp. He has always been seen as 'the' ONSLAUGHT vocalist and we know the fans are gonna be blown away for sure. The band are in a truly great place right now after the success of the 'Origins Of Aggression' release and this will be seen as amazing news, I'm sure."

Sy states: "Well, that came out of nowhere! 'Sy, would you consider rejoining the band?' 'Ugh! Yes, of course, I've really missed it.' So almost six years on from my last gig, I'm very excited to be embarking on the third chapter.

"[I am] looking forward to meeting old friends and, of course, making new ones, and, of course, having a few beers with my band mates.

"See you on the road very soon, metalheads!"

Continuing the explosive success of ONSLAUGHT's ongoing "Power From Hell" tour and the band's career-defining double-album "Origins Of Aggression" (released on May 22, 2025 via Reigning Phoenix Music),ONSLAUGHT is ready to turn the pit into chaos once more with its "The Force From Hell" tour. In early 2026, they'll be bringing the ultimate thrash assault to 22 cities all over the European continent — a full-on fusion of their iconic debut "Power From Hell" and the 40th-anniversary celebration of "The Force".

ONSLAUGHT comments on their upcoming tour: "So looking forward to this one following on from the great success of the 'Power From Hell' tour earlier this year: it's gonna be a full-on combination of the best of 'Power From Hell' with 'The Force' [40th anniversary] to create a totally monstrous set for those who we missed out last time... Let there be thrash — see you in the pit!"

"The Force From Hell" 2026 European tour dates:

Jan. 28 - NL Haarlem - Patronaat

Jan. 29 - NL Arnhem - Willemeen

Jan. 30 - DE Dusseldorf - Pitcher

Jan. 31 - BE Kortrijk - DVG Club

Feb. 01 - FR Paris - Petit Bain

Feb. 03 - ES Madrid - ReviLive

Feb. 04 - ES Barcelona - Sala Wolf

Feb. 05 - FR Lyon - Rock n’Eat

Feb. 06 - CH Lucerne - Musikzentrum Sedel

Feb. 07 - DE Weinheim - Café Central

Feb. 08 - DE Munich - Backstage

Feb. 10 - CZ Prague - MusicClub Modrá Vopice

Feb. 11 - PL Warsaw - VooDoo Club

Feb. 12 - DE Berlin - Cassiopeia

Feb. 13 - DE Hamburg - Logo

Feb. 14 - DK Copenhagen - Spillestedet Stengade

Feb. 15 - SE Gothenburg - Monument 031

Feb. 17 - NO Oslo - John Dee

Feb. 18 - SE Stockholm (Johanneshov) - Hus 7

Feb. 20 - FI Helsinki - Kult

Feb. 21 - FI Tampere - Kotelo

ONSLAUGHT announced Keeler's latest departure in April 2020, explaining in a statement that "some things simply aren't sustainable year after year due to the nature of the modern-day music industry."

ONSLAUGHT replaced Keeler with Dave Garnett, who appeared on the band's last two albums, 2020's "Generation Antichrist" and the aforementioned "Origins Of Aggression".

Five years ago, Rockett told "The Metal Command" podcast about the band's singer switch from Keeler to Garnett: "Sy's kind of struggled with tours for the last couple of years. And he's got a new job which he's [dived] head first into and he's really enjoying the kind of work he's doing. He was unable to take lots of time off, and, as I said, he wasn't really enjoying the whole touring thing like the rest of us. So we kind of made a mutual decision that he was gonna go — as sad as it is, obviously, for us, [because] he's been with us a long time, and he's a fucking great vocalist. At first, it was a kind of worry, what was gonna happen, but then we found Dave Garnett."

He continued: "I've known Dave for many years, and his vocal style in previous bands was really kind of very 'un-ONSLAUGHT,' if you like. But he said, 'I'd really love to have a crack at it. I think I can do it.' So Sy was unable to make a show back in February [2020], I think — kind of a late-notice cancelation — so we really didn't wanna pull the show, so we asked Dave to stand in and see what he can do. And he was amazing — absolutely incredible. He nailed everything. Some of the guys in the crowd, die-hard ONSLAUGHT fans, were saying they didn't even realize it wasn't Sy when they closed their eyes — it still sounded perfectly ONSLAUGHT. So that's what we did. Dave pretty much learned all the new material for the album very quickly, and our live set as well. And we put him in the studio with a very old-school producer who he knows also very well, a guy called Pete Hinton who actually produced the first two SAXON albums. Pete knows all about the band and he's very good to work with under pressure. 'Cause Dave's also gonna feel a lot of pressure during that. But Pete really got it out of him and did an absolutely fantastic job, I must say. So the transition between Sy and Dave has been really smooth and it isn't anything too drastic in the overall sound of the band. Obviously, Dave is his own character and he's not Sy, but it still sounds like ONSLAUGHT."