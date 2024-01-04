  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

OPETH Founder DAVID ISBERG To Release Second Poetry Book

January 4, 2024

David Isberg, the Swedish musician best known for having founded the seminal progressive metal band OPETH, will release his second poetry book on January 10, 2024 via Swedish publisher Stevali.

The Swedish-language book, "Numerisk Kaos - Stokastiska Svärtor & Variablar" (English: "Numeric Chaos - Stochastic Darkness & Variables")", contains dark and emotional poems about different phases of life that have seen a lot of hope and despair, melancholy, dystopia and self-pity. The book also features poems interpreted and illustrated by debutant Kristin Sjökvist.

"Numerisk Kaos - Stokastiska Svärtor & Variablar"will be released through a ceremony on January 10 at 5 p.m. in the basement of the ancient and rustic Scala Theatre in central Stockholm where David will take part in a live spoken-word performance, reading poems from the book and talking about emotions, robots and musical nerdery.

Isberg, who is currently the lead singer of the brutal doom death metal band BLOODOFJUPITER, formed OPETH in 1990 with some friends from Täby, Sweden. Longtime friend Mikael Åkerfeldt was in a band called ERUPTION but was considering a departure from this group. One day David invited him to play bass for OPETH and Åkerfeldt accepted the offer. When he came to the rehearsal, however, none of the other members of the band knew Mikael was coming and they didn't want to kick out the bass player they already had. The ensuing argument played out with all the members of OPETH (apart from David) leaving. They renamed themselves CROWLEY and released a demo tape called "The Gate" in 1991. David remained with OPETH until 1992, when he left, citing creative differences. The lead vocal duties in OPETH were subsequently taken over by Åkerfeldt.

Press photo by Robin Kuusela

Find more on Opeth
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).