OPETH's MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT Pays Tribute To JEFF BECK: 'We Lost One Of The Most Influential And Innovative Guitarists Ever'

OPETH leader Mikael Åkerfeldt has paid tribute to British guitar legend Jeff Beck following his death on Tuesday (January 10).

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, who rose to prominence with THE YARDBIRDS, died "suddenly" after contracting bacterial meningitis, his representative said.

Mikael took to his band's social media on Saturday (January 14) to write: "Another legendary musician has passed, and yet again we find ourselves in a state of shock. Not only was his passing sudden and unexpected, we also lost one of the most influential and innovative guitarists ever. Personally I've been a fan of his early solo records for a long time, 'Truth' and 'Beck-Ola'. Pivotal rock classics in my view. I've also enjoyed his time with THE YARDBIRDS, especially 'Roger The Engineer' from 1966. Great stuff. On top of that, Fredrik [Åkesson, OPETH guitarist] has played his more recent stuff a lot on the road, and it's been more than enjoyable. To hear a musician of his status (and age) still searching for new ways. He still seemed endlessly curios in what he could do with his instrument.

"A memory springs to mind. Even if I never met him in person, myself and [Martín] Méndez [OPETH bassist] were sat on the table next to Jeff and Ronnie Wood (FACES, ROLLING STONES, and of course the Jeff Beck band) at the Classic Rock awards in London. The two of them were deep in a loud conversation, crying with laughter throughout the night. I couldn't make out what they're talking about, but I'd have loved to be a fly on the…table, for some eavesdropping. It was nice and highly inspirational to see two old friends of that status (and age) hanging out like they probably always have.

"From what I gather Jeff was 'just a normal' bloke, but with abnormal abilities. That's something I have always appreciated myself, and ultimately how I'd want to be if I'm ever in possession of 'abnormal abilities'. Right now, I'm just a normal bloke. Kind of.

"Anyways, we wish to extend our warmest condolences to Jeff's family as well as to his friends and fans."

Having cultivated one of the most influential careers in rock history, Beck was universally acknowledged as one of the most talented and significant guitarists in the world, and has played alongside some of the greatest artists of rock, blues and jazz.

Over the course of his distinguished 50-plus-year music career, he had earned an incredible eight Grammy Awards, been ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time," and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twice — once as a member of THE YARDBIRDS and again as a solo artist. In the summer of 2016, the guitar virtuoso celebrated his five decades of music with an extraordinary concert at the famous Hollywood Bowl.

Speaking when he was inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for the second time in 2009, Beck said: "I play the way I do because it allows me to come up with the sickest sounds possible. That's the point now, isn't it? I don't care about the rules. In fact, if I don't break the rules at least 10 times in every song, then I'm not doing my job properly."

Beck famously replaced Eric Clapton as THE YARDBIRDS' lead guitarist in 1965 and later went on to form THE JEFF BECK GROUP, which featured Rod Stewart on vocals and Ron Wood on bass. Their two albums — "Truth" (1968) and "Beck-Ola" (1969) — would become musical touchstones for hard rockers in the years to come.

The constantly evolving Beck's next move — a power trio with bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice, which released "Beck, Bogert And Appice" (1973),once again shattered people's preconceptions of what a rock guitarist was supposed to sound like.

1985's "Flash" kept Beck in the spotlight as he earned the "Best Rock Instrumental" Grammy for the song "Escape". A second Grammy came with Jeff Beck's "Guitar Shop" with Terry Bozzio and Tony Hymas, and a third for "Dirty Mind" from the "You Had It Coming" album in 2001. 2009 saw the release of the platinum-selling "Performing This Week… Live at Ronnie Scott's", which earned a Grammy for "A Day In The Life".

Beck's astonishing 2010 solo album, "Emotion & Commotion", brought about two additional Grammy Awards; Beck was nominated in five categories before bringing home three: "Best Rock Instrumental Performance" for "Hammerhead" and "Best Pop Instrumental Performance" for "Nessun Dorma", both from "Emotion & Commotion", and "Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals" for "Imagine", his collaboration with Herbie Hancock.

His "Rock 'N' Roll Party (Honoring Les Paul)" album was nominated for a 2012 Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album". In 2016 he released "Loud Hailer" and in 2017 "Jeff Beck: Live At The Hollywood Bowl" was released, both to widespread critical acclaim.

The eight-time Grammy winner is survived by his wife Sandra.