ORBIT CULTURE Announces Early 2026 North American Headlining Tour

Swedish metallers ORBIT CULTURE have announced a North American headlining tour. The trek will kick off on February 18, 2026 and run through April 10, 2026, making stops in most major cities in the U.S. and Canada. It marks the band's first headline tour in support of the new album, "Death Above Life", out now via Century Media, in these markets. The tour will feature support from OV SULFUR and ATLAS.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

ORBIT CULTURE states: "We're beyond excited to return to North America and unleash the 'Death Above Life' tour across the continent, joined by OV SULFUR and ATLAS. We can't wait to see everyone out there."

ORBIT CULTURE on tour with OV SULFUR and ATLAS:

Feb. 18 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Feb. 19 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

Feb. 20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Feb. 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

Feb. 24 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

Feb. 25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

Feb. 27 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis'

Feb. 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

Mar. 03 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Mar. 05 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

Mar. 06 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

Mar. 07 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

Mar. 09 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

Mar. 10 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

Mar. 11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

Mar. 13 - New Haven, CT - Toad's

Mar. 14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

Mar. 16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Mar. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

Mar. 18 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

Mar. 20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

Mar. 21 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Mar. 23 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Mar. 24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Mar. 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Mar. 27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Mar. 28 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Mar. 30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Mar. 31 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Apr. 01 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Apr. 03 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Apr. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at The Complex

Apr. 06 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Apr. 07 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

Apr. 09 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Apr. 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

Hailing from the small town of Eksjö, Sweden (located between the revered metal cities of Gothenburg and Stockholm),the quartet — guitarist and vocalist Niklas Karlsson, guitarist Richard Hansson, bassist Fredrik Lennartsson and drummer Christopher Wallerstedt — has grown into a global force, melding together, riffs that are equal parts thrash, death metal, and industrial with arresting hooks and a layered atmosphere that invites comparison to GOJIRA, METALLICA and STATIC-X while carving out something that is uniquely their own.

ORBIT CULTURE's 2023 album, "Descent", and its subsequent EP release, "The Forgotten", topped many year-end lists in 2023, including Metal Hammer who described the album as "a formidable entwining of modern metal’s most effective and exciting strands into an impressive milestone."

Regarding the inspiration for the "Death Above Life" title, Niklas told Kerrang! magazine: "When you get to a certain level, people expect you to be happy. They don't want you to complain. They just want you to shut up. But at the same time, when your band is growing, there is so much more work, so much more pressure, so much more responsibility. You switch around team members behind the scenes. You perform so much that it can be difficult to keep yourself and others organized. There is an expectation that you will be available 24/7 even while playing shows and taking care of everything else. On top of it all, there are people trying to get into your pocket. That's fine. It's part of the process. It's how the world works. But with us it happened so fast in the background it was hard to deal with. 'Death Above Life' became a therapeutic outlet to help us not dwell in the past, to cut ties with old ghosts. Sometimes it’s easy to think, 'Fuck this, it's too hard to be a band.' Then we remember just how lucky we are."

On the topic of ORBIT CULTURE's commercial appeal — or lack thereof — Niklas said: "Being 'mainstream' has never really interested me. But we would love for ORBIT CULTURE to be our 'main' thing. Our goal for 2025 is to become the headline-standard band that we've wanted to be since 2013. There are certain things you have to do to get to that point, but I would never tamper with our music. Obviously we are so grateful to be getting these support slots on tours with bands we grew up listening to. It's the best school of rock that you could ever ask for. We haven't said 'no’ to many of those chances — because you would be fucking stupid to say 'no'."

Photo credit: Niklas Karlsson