  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ORGY Releases New Single 'Ghost'

October 14, 2023

ORGY has released a new song called "Ghost". The band's second release of 2023 is a heavy hitter geared towards active rock stations. This collaboration was built from a track created by John Sustar of Star Precision Music, Ralf Dietel of KRASHKARMA, Joey Scream, Carlton Bost and Jay Gordon.

ORGY will continue working on new music in 2023 for 2024 releases.

ORGY will play the Whisky A Go Go on Friday, December 1 supporting the "Ghost" single release. 2024 is full of great stuff stay tuned for the formal 2024 announcements and press release.

ORGY frontman Jay Gordon says: "'Ghost' is one of my fav ORGY songs of all time. It's aggressive and heavy AF. Our homie John Sustar (who also wrote songs with MOTIONLESS IN WHITE for their coveted 2019 'Disguise' release) co-wrote the track. Ralf Dietel did some writing as well and did the majority of the vocal production. As for the song's message, it touches on some very dark subject matter concerning losing some friends, how they are still here watching over us, and what they might see while watching over us. Kinda creepy and cool at the same time.

"I find myself pondering the validity of spirits in the afterlife. Still, enough strange and unexplainable phenomena have occurred that make me believe they must be right here alongside the rest of us. Hope the fans get into it as much as the band loves it."

ORGY spawned from the late 1990s goth music scene with its remake of NEW ORDER's "Blue Monday". Upon release, the track sold over one million copies and has sold more than two million copies to date. In late 2005, after the release of "Punk Statik Paranoia" via D1 Music And Associates, their independent DVD "Trans Global Spectacle" via D1 Music / DLC Records and a promotional tour, the band went on a hiatus to work on their side projects. In 2011, after seven years of demand from fans for new music and a tour, founding member Gordon decided it was time to kick things back up and begin recording and touring again in support of ORGY's fans. Jay, Carlton Bost and Nic Speck have been the ORGY core since 2011.

After several years of releasing singles to the masses, ORGY has proven its long-lasting potency with a refreshed lineup and sound. The modern incarnation of ORGY has been transformed and sees the band poised to re-establish themselves in the EDM, industrial and hard rock scenes.

ORGY is: Jay Gordon, Carlton Bost, Nic Speck, Ilia Yordanov and Tommy Rockoff.

Find more on Orgy
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).