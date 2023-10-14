ORGY Releases New Single 'Ghost'

ORGY has released a new song called "Ghost". The band's second release of 2023 is a heavy hitter geared towards active rock stations. This collaboration was built from a track created by John Sustar of Star Precision Music, Ralf Dietel of KRASHKARMA, Joey Scream, Carlton Bost and Jay Gordon.

ORGY will continue working on new music in 2023 for 2024 releases.

ORGY will play the Whisky A Go Go on Friday, December 1 supporting the "Ghost" single release. 2024 is full of great stuff stay tuned for the formal 2024 announcements and press release.

ORGY frontman Jay Gordon says: "'Ghost' is one of my fav ORGY songs of all time. It's aggressive and heavy AF. Our homie John Sustar (who also wrote songs with MOTIONLESS IN WHITE for their coveted 2019 'Disguise' release) co-wrote the track. Ralf Dietel did some writing as well and did the majority of the vocal production. As for the song's message, it touches on some very dark subject matter concerning losing some friends, how they are still here watching over us, and what they might see while watching over us. Kinda creepy and cool at the same time.

"I find myself pondering the validity of spirits in the afterlife. Still, enough strange and unexplainable phenomena have occurred that make me believe they must be right here alongside the rest of us. Hope the fans get into it as much as the band loves it."

ORGY spawned from the late 1990s goth music scene with its remake of NEW ORDER's "Blue Monday". Upon release, the track sold over one million copies and has sold more than two million copies to date. In late 2005, after the release of "Punk Statik Paranoia" via D1 Music And Associates, their independent DVD "Trans Global Spectacle" via D1 Music / DLC Records and a promotional tour, the band went on a hiatus to work on their side projects. In 2011, after seven years of demand from fans for new music and a tour, founding member Gordon decided it was time to kick things back up and begin recording and touring again in support of ORGY's fans. Jay, Carlton Bost and Nic Speck have been the ORGY core since 2011.

After several years of releasing singles to the masses, ORGY has proven its long-lasting potency with a refreshed lineup and sound. The modern incarnation of ORGY has been transformed and sees the band poised to re-establish themselves in the EDM, industrial and hard rock scenes.

ORGY is: Jay Gordon, Carlton Bost, Nic Speck, Ilia Yordanov and Tommy Rockoff.