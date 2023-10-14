NEW YEARS DAY Shares Music Video For Latest Single 'Vampyre'

Rock band NEW YEARS DAY invites fans to join them in the world of "Vampyre" with a brand new video game-style music video. The ferocious single — a message of strength and resilience in the face of those who would drain you of both — was released late last month, marking NEW YEARS DAY's first new music since 2022's "Hurts Like Hell".

NEW YEARS DAY vocalist Ash Costello comments: "'Vampyre' possesses a grandiose quality, as if it were the score for an intense battle sequence in a majestic vampire film. This has always been my vision — a blend of 'Underworld' and 'Blade'! To bring this concept to life, we enlisted the remarkable talents of Matteo Santoro, a visionary in the realm of cinematic CGI. Together, we crafted the most monumental music video ever created by NEW YEARS DAY. The underlying theme of the song is that the vampyre we confront symbolizes a narcissistic monster in our lives. Accordingly, the video mirrors this notion as I valiantly combat colossal vampyre creatures in order to liberate myself from their tyrannical grip. Ultimately, I emerged triumphant."

Costello previously stated about the lyrical inspiration for "Vampyre": "'Vampyre' is a song for anyone who has battled or is battling a malignant narcissist, which, essentially, is a certain kind of person who tries to suck the life out of you. Since I have personally experienced living with this type of monster, I wanted to write a song specifically for anyone else going through something similar in hopes it may help them discover some strength or help give them power to overcome it. So this is a song for anyone who has dealt with this type of person. It insists, 'You're not going to drain the life from me.'"

Fans can look forward to seeing the new song live this fall as new years day hits the road in the U.S. They'll be joining IN THIS MOMENT and ICE NINE KILLS on the "Kiss Of Death" tour, kicking off November 3 in Gary, Indiana. Additional stops include Kansas City, Milwaukee, Orlando, Atlanta, New York City, D.C., and more.

Kerrang! magazine counts NEW YEARS DAY among an elite handful of bands inspiring the next generation. Led by "the vibrant force of nature that is frontwoman Ash Costello," NEW YEARS DAY unleash anthems of discontent and empowerment, delivered with gothic flair and theatrical bombast. It's a sound that crashed into the Mainstream Rock Top 40 for the first time in 2019 with a Top 15 rock radio charting single "Shut Up" followed up by the cathartic "Hurts Like Hell", which finished 2022 as one of SiriusXM Octane's Top 25 songs of the year. Each successive victory is a celebration of hard-fought creative freedom, unstoppable determination, and dedicated fans. Throngs of diehards and newcomers alike sing and sweat along with NEW YEARS DAY, at festivals, in clubs or on tours with HALESTORM, FALLING IN REVERSE, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ICE NINE KILLS and IN THIS MOMENT.

NEW YEARS DAY is:

Ash Costello - Vocals

Nikki Misery - Lead Guitar

Jeremy Valentyne - Guitar

Brandon Wolfe - Bass

Trixx - Drums

Photo credit: Matt Akana