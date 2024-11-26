ORIANTHI Is Returning To ALICE COOPER's Band For January/February 2025 Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has announced that guitarist Orianthi will be rejoining his band for shows January 31 through February 16, filling in for Nita Strauss, who, unfortunately, has conflicting obligations of her own.

Orianthi toured with Alice from 2011 to 2014, along with longtime band members Chuck Garric, Glen Sobel, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie.

Says Cooper: "When Orianthi moved on to pursue her own career in 2014, we were lucky to find Nita. Over the past decade, Nita, Chuck and Tommy have also launched their own projects, and we always try to coordinate our schedule so we can keep the band together, but these shows came up after Nita had already committed to another tour. So I reached out to Orianthi, and thankfully she was available to jump back in, so we're all really looking forward to doing these shows with her. I'm so fortunate to always have such great musicians to work with."

Alice Cooper tour dates with Orianthi on guitar:

Jan. 31 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium

Feb. 01 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Casino Resort Event Center

Feb. 02 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 04 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

Feb. 06 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

Feb. 07 - Ft Myers, FL - Barbara Mann Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 08 - Clearwater, FL - Coachmen Park

Feb. 11 - St. Augustine, FL - Amphitheatre

Feb. 13-Feb. 17 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise

Alice Cooper will be announcing further 2025 tour dates, with Strauss back in the fold, having already confirmed a May 9 appearance at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio and an August 15 show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field with MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE.

Orianthi (Orianthi Panagaris) looks as much like a rock star as she does a supermodel. But it's her extraordinary guitar chops that turn the most heads. She began playing professionally when she was thirteen years old before going on to perform and/or tour with Carlos Santana, Steve Vai, Alice Cooper, Richie Sambora and Dave Stewart. She was hired by Michael Jackson for his "This Is It" tour before his untimely death and performed with the supergroup HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES (Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen). Orianthi's debut album, "Violet Journey", was released in 2005 and she has issued five solo albums to date. She was featured accompanying Carrie Underwood during a Grammy Awards telecast, performed on "American Idol" and appears in Jackson's documentary concert film "This Is It". Elle magazine named Orianthi one of the "12 Greatest Female Electric Guitarists" and she won the 2010 "Breakthrough Guitarist Of The Year" award from Guitar International magazine.

Strauss has been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.