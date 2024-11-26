DOUG ALDRICH Is 'Doing Better Than Expected' In Battle With Throat Cancer

Former WHITESNAKE and DIO and current THE DEAD DAISIES guitarist Doug Aldrich has offered an update on his condition, two months after he underwent a "very successful" surgery following a throat cancer diagnosis.

Earlier today (Tuesday, November 26),Doug took to his Instagram to write: "Hi everyone….Hope all is great where you are! Some of you have been wondering about my treatment and recovery so… Four weeks of Radio treatment done and two to go! I'm doing better than expected…not losing weight and getting through it. I have a few issues but I feel blessed that it's stuff I can deal with. Basically my neck is burnt badly from getting zapped everyday but it will heal up good when I'm done. Jaw is still pissed off at me and I'm tired a lot but otherwise I'm good.

"Thank you so much for all the prayers and well wishes cause it really really has helped me a lot. Hope you guys are still enjoying the 'Light 'Em Up' record, and I look forward to seeing you asap. Happy Holidays wherever you are!"

In late September, Doug's wife Daniela "Danni" Aldrich said that his surgery, which she described as "five long hours of multiple steps", "went incredibly well", adding that "Doug pushed through like the fighter he is. Even the nurse called him a superhero for his strength and determination right after!" she wrote. "He is the strongest person I know."

As a result of Doug's surgery, he was not able to take part in THE DEAD DAISIES' recent European tour and was temporarily replaced by Reb Beach (WHITESNAKE, WINGER).

Aldrich played with DIO for a short period between 2002 and 2006. He was also a member of WHITESNAKE from 2002 to 2014 before leaving to spend more time with his family. The guitarist played on two WHITESNAKE studio albums, 2008's "Good To Be Bad" and 2011's "Forevermore", and appeared on several live releases, including 2013's "Made In Japan" and "Made In Britain/The World Records".

Aldrich left WHITESNAKE 10 years ago, saying in a statement that he "had several recording and live commitments," so he "needed a more flexible schedule to conclude these before going full force as normal." He added: "Unfortunately, my schedule was not workable."

Having also played with LION, HOUSE OF LORDS, BAD MOON RISING, HURRICANE and Glenn Hughes, Aldrich joined THE DEAD DAISIES in 2016 and can be heard on that band's last five albums, 2016's "Make Some Noise", 2018's "Burn It Down", 2021's "Holy Ground", 2022's "Radiance" and 2024's "Light 'Em Up".