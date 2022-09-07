ORIANTHI Releases New Single 'Fire Together'

Internationally renowned rock guitarist Orianthi will release her new studio album, "Rock Candy", on October 14 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP follows 2020's "O" which was Orianthi's first new studio album in seven years and her first new music as a solo artist in six years. Sonically, "Rock Candy" is a hard-rockin', blues-tinged, display of Orianthi's dazzling guitar playing and her soulful vocals.

The second single from "Rock Candy", a song called "Fire Together", is available below.

Joining Orianthi on this release is the multi-talented Jacob Bunton, who produced the album. Additionally, he provides guitar, bass, keyboard, piano and violin playing through the course of the album. Bunton is known in the rock world for his work with Steven Adler, among others, but he is also an Emmy Award-winning composer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist whose credits include Mariah Carey, Steven Tyler, Smokey Robinson, Akon, POP EVIL and many more. Drummer Kyle Cunningham rounds out the recording lineup for "Rock Candy".

"Rock Candy" track listing:

01. Illuminate (Part I)

02. Light It Up

03. Fire Together

04. Where Did Your Heart Go

05. Red Light

06. Void

07. Burning

08. Living Is Like Dying Without You

09. Witches & The Devil

10. Getting To Me

11. Illuminate (Part II)

Recording lineup:

Orianthi - Vocals, Guitars

Jacob Bunton - Bass, Guitar, Keyboards, Piano, Violin, Backing Vocals

Kyle Cunningham - Drums

Produced, engineered and mixed by Jacob Bunton

Orianthi's first major solo artist success, as a singer-songwriter and guitarist, was with the Geffen Records release of "According To You", which is now RIAA-certified platinum and has over 29 million streams on Spotify. Her music's ability to transcend time and remain relevant cannot be more clear than its recent resurgence on TikTok. There are over 110 million views on the "According To You" hashtag, making it a viral trend that is introducing Gen Z to Orianthi for the first time in a big way. Career-long fans are used to seeing their favorite world-class guitarist playing arenas with rock royalty and global superstars like Michael Jackson, Carlos Santana, Carrie Underwood, Alice Cooper and more. The juxtaposition of her newly arrived online popularity and her lifelong pursuit of artistic credibility is the nebulous of this shining star.

Photo credit: Jim Donally