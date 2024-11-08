ORIANTHI Teams Up With ORANGE For Versatile, Compact Amp With Big Sound

Orianthi is partnering with Orange Amplification to release a travel-friendly amp that's both functional and reliable. The new limited-edition Orianthi Crush 20RT has been played by the respected guitarist, singer-songwriter, in the studio and at live gigs with glowing results.

The white Tolex-clad, solid-state signature Crush 20RT offers some of the most distinctive tones available in its price range. With the gain turned down, the amp delivers a versatile crystal clean tone. The "dirty channel" can be selected to unleash high levels of detailed creamy distortion to full saturation. The Crush 20RT offers a wide range of sonic possibilities courtesy of an 8", custom-designed "Voice Of The World" speaker. From modern sonic punch to vintage tones, this incredibly portable amplifier also includes a 3-band EQ, built-in "spring-inspired" reverb and chromatic tuner.

"I wanted a portable amp I could use anywhere. There's a soaring tone you get from this amp despite its small, compact size", comments Orianthi. She continues, "Plus this amp is really diverse — from the clean channel to the dirty channel — there's warmth and there's grit, it's really quite incredible. I think everyone is really going to dig it!"

Designed to offer more guitarists, British-designed circuitry and authentic British tonality, the Crush 20RT is within reach for every player. Watch Orianthi demonstrating the new amp below.

For amp aficionados the world over, the recently released limited-edition "Oriverb" combo amp is also offered on the Orange Amps web site.

To experience the new limited-edition Orianthi Crush 20RT visit your favorite authorized Orange retailer, or learn more online at orangeamps.com.

Orianthi (Orianthi Panagaris) looks as much like a rock star as she does a supermodel. But it's her extraordinary guitar chops that turn the most heads. She began playing professionally when she was thirteen years old before going on to perform and/or tour with Carlos Santana, Steve Vai, Alice Cooper, Richie Sambora and Dave Stewart. She was hired by Michael Jackson for his "This Is It" tour before his untimely death and performed with the supergroup HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES (Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen). Orianthi's debut album, "Violet Journey", was released in 2005 and she has issued five solo albums to date. She was featured accompanying Carrie Underwood during a Grammy Awards telecast, performed on "American Idol" and appears in Jackson's documentary concert film "This Is It". Elle magazine named Orianthi one of the "12 Greatest Female Electric Guitarists" and she won the 2010 "Breakthrough Guitarist Of The Year" award from Guitar International magazine.