Original AC/DC Drummer COLIN BURGESS Dies At 77

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess has died. He was 77 years old.

The legendary Australian rockers confirmed Burgess's death, writing on social media: "Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin."

Colin joined AC/DC in 1973 and played his first show with the band that New Year's Eve at Chequers nightclub in Sydney, Australia. At the time, the band was rounded out by Angus and Malcolm Young on guitars, Dave Evans on vocals and Larry Van Kriedt on bass.

Burgess played on the original version of AC/DC's first single, "Can I Sit Next To You Girl", which featured George Young, brother of Angus and Malcolm, on bass.

Colin was fired from AC/DC in February 1974 for being drunk on stage. He later claimed that someone had spiked his drink. He was replaced by a succession of drummers before Phil Rudd joined around February–March 1975.

"Can I Sit Next To You Girl" was later re-recorded with Rudd on drums, Mark Evans on bass and Bon Scott on vocals for the second AC/DC album, "TNT", in 1975.

Colin was a member of the Australian rock band THE MASTERS APPRENTICES from 1968 to 1972.

THE MASTERS APPRENTICES were popular throughout Australia, scored a string of Top 20 chart hits and were consistently hailed as one of Australia's best live and recording acts.

In 1988, Colin was inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame as a member of THE MASTERS APPRENTICES.