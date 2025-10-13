Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Reforms RABBIT For 50th Anniversary And Album

Original AC/DC frontman Dave Evans celebrates the 50th anniversary of Australian rockers RABBIT with a brand new album, "Defenders Of Rock", to be released worldwide on October 31 via Savant Guarde Records.

"Defenders Of Rock" is a bulletproof slab of 100% pure Aussie rock. It's all big hook and riffs in the tradition of their most luminous contemporaries. The album's title track erupts with scorching lead guitar work from main songwriter and band co-founder Mark Tinson. Evans follows suit with the ageless and electrifying vocal deliveries that give each track on the album that anthemic charge.

"Defenders Of Rock" blends seamless old-school rock and roll, that unmistakable pub rock attitude and some downright dirty blues swagger. With each song clocking in at no more than three and a half minutes, the LP flies straight out of the gate and works itself into a fury but leaves you wanting just a little bit more.

Evans comments on "Defenders Of Rock": "I was very excited when fellow RABBIT member Mark Tinson approached me about doing another RABBIT album. Mark and I never stopped working together, recording through the years with other projects and collaborating on my solo recordings. The time seemed right for the mighty RABBIT to have a say once again in the world of rock.

"This album really makes a statement about the state of rock music today and the never-say-die attitude of true rockers. It's all killer, no filler and we hope rock fans all over the world will love our new work and be inspired to KEEP ROCKIN'!!!"

"Defenders Of Rock" will be released on CD and digitally on October 31. LPs will be available in early 2026.

Rocking globally for over 50 years, Evans fronted AC/DC from its inception in November 1973 until September 1974 before officially being replaced by Bon Scott in October 1974. He was there in those early days for their infamous first gig at Chequers nightclub and the recording of their debut single "Can I Sit Next To You Girl?" along with "Baby, Please Don't Go". Although his time with AC/DC was brief, his role in laying the foundation of one of rock's most iconic bands remains a key chapter in his career.

Following AC/DC, Evans joined Newcastle (Australia) hard rock band RABBIT in 1975. With their theatrical, high-energy stage presence and raw rock sound, RABBIT quickly became one of Australia's hottest live acts. Evans's charisma and powerful vocals helped the band sign with CBS Records and release two albums: "Rabbit" and "Too Much Rock And Roll". The latter album gained national attention and was distributed internationally in Europe and Japan. Despite strong momentum, RABBIT disbanded in 1978 after key lineup changes and relentless touring.

Dave was never one to let the lights fade, as the world changed around him. Since 1978, he has been in various projects, including 1986's DAVE EVANS & THUNDER DOWN UNDER, AC/DC tribute bands and has released more than a dozen solo albums, including "Sinner", "Judgement Day" and 2013's "Revenge" with former Alice Cooper guitarist John Nitzinger, which received multiple perfect score reviews from rock press worldwide.

Dave has received many awards from around the world for his contribution to music including multiple nominates including the LA Music Awards and the Music Industry Awards UK. In 2018 received the Key To The City of Tenaha, Texas. The city also made an honorary police officer making him the only non-American citizen in history to have been made an honorary American law officer.

To this day he continues to tour across Europe and the U.S. and has become an icon of rock in Latin America where his fanbase remains incredibly loyal.

As of 2024-2025, Evans is on a world tour celebrating 50 years since AC/DC's first show, delivering a nostalgic set that pays tribute to his role in the band's origins while highlighting his enduring presence in rock music.