Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS Gets Surprise 78th-Birthday Party: Video, Photos

To celebrate Peter Criss's 78th birthday on December 20, the original KISS drummer's wife Gigi threw him a surprise party attended by his family and friends.

Gigi shared photos of the event on Peter's official web site and wrote in an accompanying message: "This year, I threw Peter a surprise birthday party in Florida. Peter and I were there on holiday and he was totally surprised when he walked into the restaurant and Team Catman was there waiting for him to celebrate his birthday. He said it was a birthday he will never forget and he was very touched that everyone came to Florida to surprise him. Thank you, Team Catman. You made Peter's birthday very special."

Criss first left KISS in 1980. Since then he's worked with other bands and released solo albums. He teamed up with KISS again for a reunion tour in the 1990s and most recently in 2004. He was replaced by Eric Singer.

In addition to playing drums in KISS, Peter also provided lead vocals for a number the band's most popular and memorable songs, including "Beth", "Black Diamond" and "Hard Luck Woman".

Criss, who was known as "Catman," released his last solo CD, titled "One For All", in 2007. Peter produced the album himself for the first time, and was joined by guest musicians that included keyboardist Paul Shaffer and bassist Will Lee of "Late Night With David Letterman". The album featured a range of styles, from rock and jazz to blues and Broadway, and included covers of "What A Difference A Day Makes" and "Send In The Clowns".

Criss played what was being billed as his final full U.S. concert in June 2017 at the Cutting Room in New York City.