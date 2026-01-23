Former SCORPIONS Bassist FRANCIS BUCHHOLZ Dead At 75

Francis Buchholz, the original SCORPIONS bassist who provided their rhythmic heartbeat during their ascent to global superstardom, passed away yesterday at the age of 75. His family confirmed that he died peacefully following a private battle with cancer.

Buchholz was the original bass player for the SCORPIONS' most definitive lineup, joining the group in 1973. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, his precise and melodic bass lines anchored the band's signature sound — a blend of high-octane hard rock and the power ballads that defined a generation.

Fans worldwide recognize his work on the band's most enduring anthems, such as "Rock You Like A Hurricane", "Still Loving You" and "Wind Of Change", a song that became the unofficial soundtrack to the fall of the Berlin Wall and remains one of the best-selling singles in history. During his tenure, the SCORPIONS sold over 100 million albums, and Buchholz was honored with more than 50 gold and platinum awards worldwide for his contributions to rock history.

In 1992, shortly after the SCORPIONS reached a commercial peak with the "Crazy World" album, Buchholz made the decision to step away from the spotlight. His departure came shortly after the birth of his twin daughters, as he chose to trade life on the road for a life dedicated to his family.

"Our hearts are shattered," his family said in a joint statement. "Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family — exactly the way he taught us. He was a family man through and through, and our grief is beyond words."

Following his parting with the SCORPIONS, Francis worked as a music consultant and later on enjoyed a celebrated return to music, most notably touring and recording with Michael Schenker's TEMPLE OF ROCK. This project saw him reuniting with former bandmates Michael Schenker and Herman Rarebell, and taking their music to fans in dozens of countries across Europe, North America, South America, and Japan.

Francis is survived by his wife, Hella, their son Sebastian, and twin daughters Louisa and Marietta. The family has requested privacy as they grieve their loss.