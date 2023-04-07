Original THE QUIREBOYS Guitarist GUY BAILEY Dies

Original THE QUIREBOYS guitarist Guy Bailey has died.

The news of Guy's passing was broken by the band's singer Spike (a.k.a. Jonathan Gray),who took to his social media earlier today (Friday, April 7) to write: "I'm heartbroken to have to write this.

"My best friend Guy Bailey passed away peacefully in hospital last night in the arms of his beloved Bianca.

"Guy was the kindest, funniest man you could have the pleasure of being around. He was loved by everyone who he ever worked with, all the bands he ever toured with and all THE QUIREBOYS fans he ever met. He certainly loved you all more than you will ever know.

"I have so much I would like to share and say to everyone about him but this is just such a hard time for me and everyone close to him. I hope you all understand. But for THE QUIREBOYS fans out there I would just like to say, me and Guy Bailey have written the songs for a new album, and me and Chris Johnstone, Nigel Mogg and Rudy Richman will fulfill his wishes that these songs are recorded and a new QUIREBOYS album will be released this year.

"So everyone raise a glass for Guy Bailey and lets keep rock 'n' roll alive for him. I love you mate. I know you're having a drink with our dads now and looking down and watching us bubble. Your best mate Spikey xx".

Bailey and Spike formed THE QUIREBOYS in 1984 and were responsible for writing many of the band's signature songs, including "Hey You", "7 O'Clock", "I Don't Love You Anymore" and "There She Goes Again" from THE QUIREBOYS' classic debut album "A Bit of What You Fancy". After THE QUIREBOYS split in 1993, Bailey was part of the British band's brief reunion in 1995 but wasn't included in THE QUIREBOYS' lineup when the group reformed in 2001.

Last May, Spike and Bailey announced that they had reunited and were writing a new album together which they said would be released under THE QUIREBOYS name.

The reunion between Spike and Bailey came just weeks after THE QUIREBOYS announced they had parted ways with Spike. In response, the singer said that he was fired via a letter signed by three bandmembers and he accused his former bandmates of trying to "re-cast events". He also vowed to continue recording and touring under THE QUIREBOYS name.