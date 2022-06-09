Original TIGERTAILZ Singer STEEVI JAIMZ To Perform Entire 'Young And Crazy' Album At One-Off London Concert

35 years after the release of TIGERTAILZ's seminal debut album "Young And Crazy", the band's original frontman, Steevi Jaimz, will perform it in full for the first time ever.

The LP, which includes the anthems "Livin' Without You" and "Shoot To Kill", was responsible for bringing the British glam-punks to global attention.

A one-off London show has been scheduled for Saturday, October 15 at the 229 Club on Great Portland St.

Jaimz, who was born Steven Denham, will be joined by drummer Robin Guy (SHAM 69, RACHEL STAMP, BRUCE DICKINSON),bassist Rob Lane (BULLETBOYS, JETBOY, RYAN ROXIE) and guitarist Kai (ESPRIT D'AIR).

"I've been dreaming of doing a show like this for the past year," says Jaimz. "It's the 35th anniversary of this special record — now is the perfect time to honor 'Young And Crazy'."

Since leaving TIGERTAILZ, Jaimz has toured across Europe, rocked festivals and released the albums "Damned If I Do… Damned If I Don't", "My Private Hell" and "Time Machine". This concert will mark his return to the stage in over 10 years.

Speaking of taking to the stage again, Jaimz exclaimed: "This has been a long time coming and I'm super-energized and excited to give the fans an unforgettable experience. Some of these songs have never been played live. I can't wait!"