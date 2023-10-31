  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Original VENOM Guitarist JEFF 'MANTAS' DUNN On 'Welcome To Hell' Album: 'That Was A Moment Captured In Time'

October 31, 2023

In an interview with Neuborn Open Air festival in Wörrstadt, Germany, original VENOM and current VENOM INC. guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn reflected on the former band's early albums, particularly 1981's "Welcome To Hell", which had a low-budget raw production that many black metal bands took influence from. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET):  "We were never known as the greatest musicians on the planet, but I think what we had was — call it youthful arrogance or whatever. But we just went in and did whatever we did when we went in the studio way, way back then. We had no experience whatsoever. And 'Welcome To Hell', that album, that was actually my first attempt at writing songs. There was no rewrites, there was no rearrangement, we had no Pro Tools, Cubase, Logic. We were given three days to get in the studio and just do it."

He continued: "I've had the question a lot of times: 'Will you ever re-record 'Welcome To Hell'?' The answer is absolutely not, because that album was a moment captured in time. It was three young guys, very inexperienced. We didn't know what the fuck was going on. I went in there with a Marshall JCM800, an ENGL cab, a horrible blue fuzz pedal, a copy flying V, turned everything up to 11 just like 'Spinal Tap' and we went for it. And we've still got that same kind of attitude, although we're more experienced. And I've often said, as a songwriter, it would be nice to get back to that sort of innocence.

"I can vividly remember going into a rehearsal one Sunday morning and going, 'I've got a new song, I've got a new song.' I was so excited about this song. And it was 'Witching Hour'. But now, if I wrote the riff to 'Witching Hour', I would probably press the 'delete' button."

Mantas concluded: "Everything that we did in the past was really simple."

Mantas sat out VENOM INC.'s just-completed U.S. tour after his wife had been diagnosed with cancer. He was replaced on the trek by Mike Hickey, known for his work with VENOM, CARCASS, CATHEDRAL and CRONOS.

In the past, Dunn credited his wife for helping him recover after he suffered a heart attack and underwent a double bypass surgery in May 2018.

VENOM INC. also features another former VENOM member, bassist/vocalist Tony Dolan.

VENOM's classic lineup trio of Dunn, bassist/vocalist Conrad "Cronos" Lant and drummer Anthony "Abaddon" Bray recorded four studio LPs, "Welcome To Hell" (1981),"Black Metal" (1982),"At War With Satan" (1984) and "Possessed" (1985),and live album, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" (1986). Often cited by bands such as METALLICA, BEHEMOTH, CELTIC FROST and MAYHEM as major influences, they are one of the most revered bands of their generation. VENOM is still fronted by Cronos and headlines festivals all over the globe and continues to release new music while Dunn and Dolan have joined forces in the similarly named VENOM INC.

The Cronos-fronted version of VENOM is continuing to tour and make albums under the VENOM moniker. Joining Cronos in that group are Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums.

Dunn, Bray and Dolan released three albums as VENOM between 1989 and 1992 — "Prime Evil" (1989),"Temples Of Ice" (1991) and "The Waste Lands" (1992).

VENOM INC.'s sophomore album, "There's Only Black", was released in September 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records. The follow-up to 2017's "Avé" marks the second recording under the name VENOM INC., while Dunn and Dolan have a long history as recording artists together in VENOM, M:PIRE OF EVIL and Mantas solo projects. It also marks the VENOM INC. recording debut of drummer Jeramie Kling (formerly of MASSACRE),who joined the band in 2018.

Find more on Venom
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).