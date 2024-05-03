Original VENOM Guitarist JEFF 'MANTAS' DUNN Suffers Second Heart Attack

Original VENOM and current VENOM INC. guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn has revealed that he recently suffered another heart attack.

The 63-year-old British-born musician, who currently resides with his wife in Portugal, previously suffered a heart attack and underwent a double bypass surgery in May 2018.

Earlier today (Friday, May 3),Dunn took to his social media to share a couple of photos of him at the hospital, and he included the following message: "On the morning of Wednesday 17th April completely out of the blue I suffered another heart attack. Two ambulances attended my home and once they were satisfied that I was stable I was taken to Abrantes UCIC (Cardiac Intensive Care). I had numerous blood tests, X Ray and Cardiac Ultrasound and it was decided that I should be taken to Lisbon for an Angiogram when a slot became available to determine cause and possible further damage. The outcome of the Angiogram revealed that my double bypass was functioning well, however, 2 further valves were compromised and approaching complete failure and the decision was made immediately to introduce 2 stents, which they did there and then. The whole procedure was done through my left wrist under local anesthetic.

"May I take this opportunity to thank the cardiology Doctors and nursing staff of both Abrantes and Lisbon for their superb care and attention.

"I am now recovering at home.

"I must now inform you all that for the foreseeable future I will not be performing live with VENOM INC. at any immediate upcoming events.

"I will of course continue to make music, it’s my therapy, and I will more than likely annoy you all with it in the not too distant future.

"Once again each and every one of you has my eternal gratitude.

"Much Love and Respect, Jeff."

Dunn currently plays in VENOM INC. alongside another former VENOM member, bassist/vocalist Tony Dolan.

Mantas sat out VENOM INC.'s fall 2023 U.S. tour after revealing that his wife had been diagnosed with cancer. He was replaced on the trek by Mike Hickey, known for his work with VENOM, CARCASS, CATHEDRAL and CRONOS.

Earlier this year, VENOM INC. recruited Marc "JXN" Jackson as the band's new drummer. Jackson was previously a member of M:PIRE OF EVIL, the group formed in 2010 by Dunn and Dolan.

VENOM INC. is not to be confused with the Conrad "Cronos" Lant-fronted version of VENOM, which is continuing to tour and make albums under the VENOM moniker. Joining Cronos in that group are Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums.

VENOM's classic lineup trio of Dunn, Lant and drummer Anthony "Abaddon" Bray recorded four studio LPs, "Welcome To Hell" (1981),"Black Metal" (1982),"At War With Satan" (1984) and "Possessed" (1985),and live album, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" (1986). Often cited by bands such as METALLICA, BEHEMOTH, CELTIC FROST and MAYHEM as major influences, they are one of the most revered bands of their generation. VENOM is still fronted by Cronos and headlines festivals all over the globe and continues to release new music while Dunn and Dolan have joined forces in the similarly named VENOM INC.