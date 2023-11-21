OSBOURNES Release Episode 11 Of Their Revived Podcast

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, along with their children Jack and Kelly, have released the eleventh episode of their revived podcast. In this episode, the Osbournes delve deep into the world of mental health, therapy, and the evolving societal perceptions surrounding psychological well-being. Join Sharon, Jack, Kelly and Ozzy as they unravel the trajectory of mental health awareness, offering intimate insights into their own therapeutic journeys. Ozzy claims antidepressants kill your sex drive, while Sharon bravely shares her experience of managing stress amidst the abrupt CBS firing and subsequent mental health challenges. From historic therapy practices to personal addiction treatments, including ketamine therapy experiences, the family opens up about the nuances of their mental health journeys. The family shares touching stories on Matthew Perry. Jack sheds light on the pressures of fame, while Kelly shares her path to recovery from addiction and the emotional toll of filming "The Osbournes". Meanwhile, Ozzy reflects on his personal struggles with addiction and anxiety, and shares evolving perspectives on mental well-being. This candid and informative episode includes moments of laughter, raw emotions, and a sprinkle of the Osbournes' trademark humor as they navigate the complex world of mental health and therapy. Oh, and Ozzy farts.

The second season of "The Osbournes" launched September 12. The follow-up to 2018's first season consists of 20 episodes and is being made available in video and audio formats. Topics of discussion include "everything from romance to true crime."

Episodes are recorded at Ozzy and Sharon's home and include Ozzy's own individual episodes in which he talks with his longtime friend, musician Billy Morrison, about everything from food and his time in BLACK SABBATH to aliens.

"The Osbournes", which became the highest rated original program in MTV's history, started in 2002 and ended in 2005. The "fly-on-the-wall" TV series followed the lives of Ozzy and his family, including Sharon's battle with cancer, as well as younger children Kelly and Jack Osbourne's stints in rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse.

"The Osbournes" was credited with being the first show where cameras followed celebrities around and led to a number of copycats like A&E's "Gene Simmons Family Jewels", which followed the life of KISS bassist Gene Simmons and his family, and A&E's "Growing Up Twisted", about the family of TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider.

Four years ago, Ozzy said that he was "falling apart emotionally" during the making of "The Osbournes".

"All I can say to you is this: number one, if someone offers you a shitload of dough to be on television, you'd have to be a mug to turn it down," he told Metal Hammer. "I thought it was gonna be a piece of cake, but you have a camera crew living in your house for three years and see how you feel at the end of it. You feel like a fucking laboratory rat.

"It got to the point where I was falling apart emotionally," he continued, "because you can't fucking relax. It doesn't matter where you go for a piss, you're paranoid there's a camera in there. But I'm not ashamed of it and it's a big hit. Would I do it again? It's now Kardashianville. The world's changed, man."

In a 2012 interview, Sharon said that her family's "lives were never the same again" after "The Osbournes". "Everybody's grown up with Ozzy, everybody loves Ozzy, but for us, we were a family," she said. "You know, we weren't in the public eye at all, and it changed our lives so much."

In "The Osbournes", the legendary singer would often be seen running on a treadmill and getting fit. But he told The Daily Record back in 2009 that it was all a charade. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Ozzy, supposedly a recovering alcoholic, would go to a room and get stoned.

Sharon said: "As Ozzy will tell you, the three years that we were filming, Ozzy was stoned the whole time. He wasn't sober for one day."

Ozzy revealed: "When the filming ended, I'd go in my little bunker and smoke a pipe and drink about a case of beer every day.

"I'd give myself some goodness and get up early in the morning and go jogging for six miles."

Ozzy admitted he couldn't watch the show — because it's obvious by his body language in front of camera that he didn't know what time of day it was.

He said: "I used to do a lot of prescription drugs as well."